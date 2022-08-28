OAKLAND, Calif. — Three people were killed in a confrontation in Oakland and the dead included the suspect who initially opened fire and a bicyclist who was run over as the suspect tried to get away, officials said.
The East Bay Times reported that a man was shot and killed Friday night in the city’s West Oakland neighborhood and the suspect tried to flee in a vehicle. Friends of the victim fired at the suspect, killing him. Then the vehicle he was in crashed into the bicyclist, killing him.
Oakland police said Saturday that no arrests have been made.
Federal agents in Memphis seize artifact
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal agents in Memphis have seized a potentially 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact that was shipped in from Europe.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported intercepting the Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity named Imsety on Aug. 17. The jars were used to hold the internal organs of mummies. The agency said the item was sent from a dealer to a private buyer in the U.S., and the shipper made contradicting statements about its value.
Experts at the University of Memphis Institute of Egyptian Art and Archaeology helped determine the artifact’s authenticity. The agency said the lid is likely from 1069 B.C. to 653 B.C.
The artifact was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further examination.
Man’s body recovered after Grand Canyon fall
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A man fell to his death on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National park and his body has been recovered, park officials said in statement Saturday.
The man, 44, was off the trail when he accidentally slipped off the edge Friday afternoon. He was not identified.
