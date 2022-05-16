MOGADISHU, Somalia — A former Somali president voted out of power in 2017 has been returned to the nation’s top office after defeating the incumbent leader in a protracted contest decided by legislators in a third round of voting late Sunday.
Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who served as Somalia’s president between 2012 and 2017, won the contest in the capital, Mogadishu.
“Victory belongs to Somali people, and this is the beginning of the era of unity, the democracy of Somalia and the beginning of the fight against corruption,” Mohamud said after winning the vote.
Incumbent Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed conceded defeat, and Mohamud was immediately sworn in.
Voter turnout low in Lebanon election
BEIRUT — Voter turnout appeared to be low by Sunday afternoon, at around 27%, for Lebanon’s parliamentary elections.
The vote is taking place against the backdrop of an economic meltdown that is rapidly transforming the country.
Official results were not expected until today.
Suicide blast kills 6 in northwest Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A suicide bombing near a security forces vehicle killed three soldiers and three children in northwest Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan on Sunday, while gunmen shot dead two minority Sikhs in Peshawar, officials said.
A military statement said the suicide bomber triggered his explosives-laden vest near a vehicle on security patrol in a village near the town of Mir Ali in the tribal district of North Waziristan. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Australian leader starts party’s campaign
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s embattled prime minister on Sunday officially launched his conservative party’s campaign less than a week before elections, highlighting the nation’s early success in containing the pandemic and its strong economic recovery.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s coalition trails the center-left Labor Party opposition in most opinion polls as the administration seeks a rare fourth three-year term in elections on Saturday. Morrison focused the party launch on economic management, which has traditionally been regarded as the strength of his conservative Liberal Party.
He described the election as “a choice between a strong economy or a weaker one that only makes your life harder, not better.”
“A choice between a stronger future or a more uncertain one in an already terribly uncertain world,” Morrison added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.