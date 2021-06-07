Presidential runoff takes place in Peru
LIMA, Peru — Peruvian voters chose between two polarizing populist candidates Sunday in a presidential runoff held as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the Andean country and festering anger has led to fears of more political instability.
Political novice Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, making her third run for the presidency, both promised coronavirus vaccines for all and other strategies to alleviate the health emergency that has killed more than 180,000 people in Peru and pushed millions into poverty. Results were not immediately available.
Merkel’s party does well in state election
BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives handily batted away a challenge from the far right in a state election Sunday that was seen as the last big test for Germany’s political parties before a national vote in September.
Projections by public broadcaster ARD put Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union at 36.6%, a gain of more than 6 percentage points compared to the last election five years ago in the sparsely populated state of 2.2 million inhabitants.
The far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, was projected to get 22% of the vote, a slight drop compared to 2016. The party has moved steadily further to the right in recent years and its chapter in Saxony-Anhalt has come under increased scrutiny from Germany’s domestic intelligence service for its ties to extremist groups.
Death toll up to 14 from Sri Lanka floods
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The death toll from floods and mudslides following heavy rains in Sri Lanka rose to 14 with another two missing, officials said Sunday.
Ten districts on the Indian Ocean island have been under heavy rainfall since Thursday.
At least 4 dead in Mexico mine collapse
MEXICO CITY — The bodies of three more miners were pulled from a small coal mine in a northern Mexico border state on Sunday, bringing to four the number of confirmed dead in the flood and partial collapse of the shaft.
Three miners remain missing, and search efforts continued.
The dead miners were found at the small coal mine in the northern Mexico border state of Coahuila, where there have been complaints for years about unsafe conditions at coal mines.
The federal civil defense office said rescuers had worked through the night.