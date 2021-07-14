Jill Biden to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the summer Olympics in Tokyo, the White House announced Tuesday, even as the city has entered a state of emergency over a rise in coronavirus cases.
Biden will attend the July 23 opening ceremony on her first solo trip abroad as first lady.
She is also expected to attend some sporting events, as well as hold official events in Alaska and Hawaii on the way to and from Japan.
The year’s Olympic competition, already postponed a year because of the pandemic, will be held without fans cheering from the stands after a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo.
A key U.S. ally, Japan has made remarkable progress in vaccinating its population against COVID-19, but the drive has lost momentum because of supply shortages.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week that staff had been sent to Tokyo to assess the feasibility of Jill Biden’s visit. Psaki said the president still supported U.S. athletes traveling to Tokyo for the competition despite the rise in coronavirus cases. President Biden is not attending the Games.
“We’re well aware of the careful preparations, including the public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff, and spectators, that the government and international committee has undertaken, which is why, as we said, we support the Games moving forward,” Psaki said.
She has decided to follow her predecessors who also led U.S. delegations to the Olympics.
Hillary Clinton traveled to the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Games and the 1996 Atlanta Games.
Laura Bush led the delegation to the Turin Olympics in 2006. She also accompanied President George W. Bush to Beijing for the opening ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics in China.
Michelle Obama led a delegation to the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
Italy to ban mammoth cruise ships from Venice as of Aug. 1
ROME — Declaring Venice’s waterways a “national monument,” Italy is banning mammoth cruise liners from sailing into the lagoon city, which risked being declared an imperiled world heritage site by the United Nations later this month.
Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the ban was urgently adopted at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday and will take effect Aug. 1. It applies to the lagoon basin near St. Mark’s Square and the Giudecca Canal, which is a major marine artery in Venice.
Franceschini said the government decided to act fast “to avoid the concrete risk” that the U.N. culture agency UNESCO would add Venice to its list of “world heritage in danger” after it begins meeting later this week in Beijing.The Cabinet decree also “establishes an unbreakable principle, by declaring the urban waterways of St. Mark’s Basin, St. Mark’s Canal and the Giudecca Canal a national monument,’’ the minister added.
Before the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed international travel, cruise ships discharging thousands of day-trippers overwhelmed Venice and its delicate marine environment. Environmentalists and cultural heritage have battled for decades with business interests, since the cruise industry is a major source of revenue for the city.
The government’s decision was “awaited by UNESCO and by all those who have been to Venice and who have remained disturbed by the huge size of these ships passing through the most fragile and most beautiful place in the world,” Franceschini told reporters.
UNESCO recommended last month placing Venice on the agency’s list of World Heritage in Danger sites.
German court sentences rapist to 12 years
BERLIN — A German court on Tuesday convicted a man of raping an 11-year-old girl while wearing a wolf mask and sentenced him to 12 years in prison.
During the state court trial in Munich, the 45-year-old defendant admitted dragging the girl into bushes in broad daylight and assaulting her in June 2019.
The man already had a criminal record for sexual offenses and previously been ordered into psychiatric care, German news agency dpa reported.
The Munich court ordered that he should remain in custody after he serves the 12-year sentence, a legal option sometimes used in Germany when criminal defendants are deemed to be dangerous offenders.Prosecutors had sought a 14-year sentence, while the defense had asked for the man to be sent to a psychiatric hospital, arguing that his legal responsibility was diminished by mental illness.