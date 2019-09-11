Couple charged for spending over $100K in accidental deposit
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania couple who police say went on a spending spree after a bank accidentally deposited $120,000 into their account are headed to trial.
State police tell the Williamsport Sun-Gazette that Robert and Tiffany Williams, of Montoursville, spent most of the money on items like an SUV, a race car, two four-wheelers, and a camper. Police say the couple also paid bills and gave friends $15,000.
BB&T bank contacted the couple June 20 after realizing the error, telling the couple they were responsible for returning the funds. After they failed to repay the money, the bank took legal action.
The couple faces felony theft charges.
As they arrived at court Monday, Robert Williams told WNEP-TV they “took some bad legal advice” and “it probably wasn’t the best thing in the end.”
No trial date was set.
St. Louis man charged with stabbing neighbor’s dog 7 times
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area man has been charged with stabbing his neighbor’s border collie seven times with a pocket knife in an attack that left the dog so severely injured that it had to be euthanized.
John Conrad Ross III, 59, of Crestwood, was charged Monday in St. Louis County with unlawful use of a weapon and animal abuse, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
A husband and wife, William Parker and Robin Steele, told police that Ross chased their two dogs Saturday after they ran onto his property. The police report says Ross grabbed one of the dogs, named Teddy, before slamming him to the ground and stabbing him. Afterward, Steele called for the injured dog, and he ran to her, bleeding, police said.
Court documents say Ross then stared at his neighbors while holding a handgun.
Steele and her husband took the dog to a veterinarian who told the couple that one of the stab wounds was to Teddy’s jugular vein, according to the police report. The couple decided to euthanize him.
Steele told police that Teddy was “the sweetest dog ever” and would never hurt anyone. But Ross told police that the dog had charged him and bit his right hand, according to the police report. He admitted to stabbing Teddy with a pocket knife.
Ross also showed the police officer scrapes on his right hand, which the officer wasn’t convinced were bite marks.
Steele’s attorney, Dan Kolde, said they are getting a restraining order against Ross, who keeps a handgun in his home. Kolde said the attack on Teddy was “particularly brutal,” and that there were other ways of handling the dogs being on his property.
“You call animal control and the owner gets a ticket,” Kolde said. “You don’t resort to vigilante justice.”
Wife accused of castrating spouse
NEWPORT, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina have locked up a woman accused of cutting off her husband’s penis.
A news release says 61-year-old James Frabutt told Carteret County deputies his wife, 56-year-old Victoria Thomas Frabutt, tied him up and pulled out a knife early Tuesday morning.James Frabutt was taken to a hospital where his condition is unknown. Deputies were able to recover the body part, put it on ice and give it to medical personnel. A motive for the castration is unclear.
Victoria Thomas Frabutt has been charged with kidnapping and malicious castration. She’s in jail on a $100,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.