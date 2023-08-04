Gilgo Beach Serial Killings

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the identity of a victim investigators had called the "Jane Doe No. 7," as Karen Vergata, pictured at left, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hauppauge, New York. Law enforcement authorities said Friday they have identified a woman whose remains were found as far back as 1996 in different spots along the Long Island coast, some of them near the Gilgo Beach locations of bodies investigators believe were left by a serial killer. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 Associated Press

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — A woman whose remains were among discoveries that became known as the Gilgo Beach killings has been identified after 27 years, authorities said Friday.

Known until now to the public only as "Jane Doe No. 7," she was Karen Vergata, 34, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told a news conference.

