Baltimore boy wounded when shots are fired into vehicle
BALTIMORE — An act of road rage left a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the stomach Saturday in Baltimore, a shooting emblematic of the city’s entrenched gun culture, which has already claimed more than 260 lives and left over 620 people injured this year.
In a news conference hours after the shooting, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the boy was in “somewhat stable condition” and was expected to survive. Harrison said the suspect remained at large and he asked the man to voluntarily surrender to authorities.
Police believe the boy was inside a vehicle that honked the horn several times at vehicles that would not move when the light turned green at an intersection in central Baltimore. The vehicle with the boy then drove around the stopped vehicles and turned the corner. Harrison said a gray or silver minivan then caught up to the vehicle with the child and the driver fired his weapon.
California governor signs fur sale, circus animal bans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will be the first state to ban the sale and manufacture of new fur products and the third to bar most animals from circus performances under a pair of bills signed Saturday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The fur law bars residents from selling or making clothing, shoes or handbags with fur starting in 2023.
Animal rights groups cheered the measure as a stand against inhumane practices. The proposal was vigorously opposed by the billion-dollar U.S. fur industry, and the Fur Information Council of America has already threatened to sue.
Meanwhile, California joins New Jersey and Hawaii in banning most animals from circus performances.
The law exempts domesticated dogs, cats and horses and does not apply to rodeos.
California Democrats pay $800,000 in sex-misconduct cases
LOS ANGELES — The California Democratic Party has spent more than $800,000 in legal costs tied to three lawsuits alleging discrimination and sexual misconduct by its former chair, Eric Bauman.
The Los Angeles Times reports Saturday that the party has paid $430,000 in attorney fees and $378,348 in legal settlements in the three cases.
Bauman resigned as party chairman last year amid multiple allegations of excessive drinking and sexual harassment. He has denied the allegations.
The lawsuits alleged a culture of sexual misconduct that was “well-known and apparently tolerated” by top party officials.
In a statement, the state party said it is at its best when it lives up to its values, and “one of those values is treating people fairly.”
Two other cases against Bauman and the party are pending.