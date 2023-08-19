Tropical Weather
Seal Beach resident Tom Ostrom walks past a home protected with sandbags in Seal Beach, Calif., on Friday. Hurricane Hilary is churning off Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful Category 4 storm, threatening to unleash torrential rains on Tijuana before heading into Southern California.

 Damian Dovarganes

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years.

Forecasters warned the storm could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes across the region.

