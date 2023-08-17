Black Driver Gunfire

Brookhaven Police Department detective Vincent Fernando, center, testifies Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Brookhaven, Miss., at the trial of two white men who are accused of chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver who had dropped off a package at a home. (Hunter Cloud/The Daily Leader via AP)

 Associated Press

BROOKHAVEN, Miss.  — Citing police errors, a Mississippi judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the case of two white men charged in an attack on a Black FedEx driver who was making a delivery.

Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Case, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle driven by D'Monterrio Gibson in January 2022. Gibson, now 25, was not injured. But the chase and gunfire led to complaints on social media of racism in Brookhaven, about an hour's drive south of the state capital, Jackson.

Recommended for you