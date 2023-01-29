Utah governor approves youth ban on gender-affirming care
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Republican governor on Saturday signed bills that ban youth from receiving gender-affirming health care and allow families to receive scholarships to pay for education outside the public school system, both measures that are part of larger nationwide movements.
Gov. Spencer Cox, who had not taken a public position on the transgender care measure, signed it a day after the Legislature sent it to his desk. Utah’s measure prohibits transgender surgery for youth and disallows hormone treatments for minors who have not yet been diagnosed with gender dysphoria. The state’s Republican-dominated Legislature prioritized the ban and considered a first draft of the measure less than 10 days ago, two days after the Legislature opened this year’s session Jan. 17.
Cox’s approval of the bill comes as lawmakers in at least 18 states consider similar bills targeting health care for young transgender people.
Cox also signed another measure that would give students school-choice style scholarships to attend schools outside the public education system. The bill also increased teacher pay and benefits in an effort to ease the state’s teacher shortage.
At least 6 killed in New York crash
LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — Six people died in upstate New York when a freight truck and an express bus carrying more than a dozen people collided Saturday near the U.S.-Canada border, state police said.
Three others were injured, including one in critical condition. They were being treated for their injuries at an area hospital, officials said.
As many as 15 people were aboard the bus that was traveling on State Highway 37 near the town of Louisville.
TV station WWNY quoted officials as calling the scene “gruesome.”
Minnesota Senate OKs abortion-rights bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate voted early Saturday after a marathon debate to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back.
Hundreds of people packed the halls outside the Senate chamber on Friday ahead of the debate, which ended with a 34-33 party-line vote around 3 a.m. Saturday to send the bill to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for his signature. Abortion rights supporters chanted, “Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Abortion bans have got to go,” while opponents sang the hymn “Amazing Grace.”
Walz hopes to sign it before the end of the month.
