ATLANTA — The suspect in a mass shooting in Atlanta that left one woman dead and four others wounded has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, Fulton County Jail records show.
Deion Patterson waived his first court appearance Thursday, a day after police say he opened fire in the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice. Authorities swarmed the city’s midtown neighborhood shortly after noon Wednesday in search of the shooter. Patterson, 24, was captured hours later in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta, after several residents there called 911 to report seeing someone who matched his description.
Patterson was being held without bond. Shawn Hoover, an attorney appointed to represent him, said he met with Patterson Thursday morning.
“He is a veteran and suffers from apparent mental health issues,” Hoover wrote in an email. “My team is investigating the details and circumstances of the charges to provide him with zealous, effective, and timely representation.”
Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. declined to discuss any details of the investigation or possible motive, saying, “Why he did what he did, all of that is still under investigation.”
Patterson had an appointment at a Northside Medical building and opened fire shortly after arriving in an attack that lasted about two minutes, law enforcement officials said at a news conference Wednesday night.
Amy St. Pierre, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene. She left behind a husband and two young children.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where she worked, “is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague,” spokesperson Benjamin Haynes said in a statement.
