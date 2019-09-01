Man sentenced for role in $20 million Ponzi scheme
GREENBELT, Md. — A Maryland man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his role in a Ponzi scheme that defrauded more than 40 investors out of more than $20 million.
U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on Wednesday sentenced 53-year-old Bradley Mascho, of Frederick, to 30 months in federal prison. U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office said in a news release that the judge also ordered Mascho to pay nearly $5 million in restitution.
Jurors heard testimony that Bennett used investors’ money to buy astrological gems and cosmetic medical procedures.
A two-week trial last year resulted in Bennett’s conviction on charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and bank fraud. Prosecutors said Bennett didn’t tell investors in her luxury sportswear company that she was using their money to pay off other investors or to cover personal expenses.
4 shot to death in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — Four people have been killed and seven others injured in another weekend of gun violence in Philadelphia during which seven shooting incidents were recorded in just over 10 hours late Friday into Saturday morning. One of them involved four victims; in another, two men were shot in the head.
The shootings occurred from just before 8:30 p.m. Friday to shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday in the South, North, West, Southwest, and Kensington sections of the city.
According to police, investigations are continuing and no arrests have been made.
‘Straight pride’ parade held in Boston
BOSTON — A “straight pride” parade and counter-demonstration went off in Boston on Saturday without any major conflicts reported between the two groups.
An organization calling itself Super Happy Fun America announced the parade as Boston celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month earlier this summer, saying it believes straight people are an oppressed majority.
Counter-demonstrators accused those organizers of promoting an atmosphere of violence toward the LGBTQ community.
The parade, with marchers carrying signs such as “2020 Trump” and “Build The Wall,” moved from Copley Plaza, through major downtown streets before ending with a rally at City Hall Plaza, where the crowd and speakers were outnumbered by those protesting them from behind barricades.
Several arguments and minor fights were reported on the parade route and police made arrests, but they did not report any major confrontations.
Sirhan Sirhan stable after prison stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sirhan Sirhan, imprisoned for more than 50 years for the 1968 assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was hospitalized Friday after being stabbed by a fellow inmate at a San Diego prison.
A statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the stabbing occurred Friday afternoon at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego.
Corrections officials reported that the alleged attacker has been identified and has been segregated from the rest of the prison population pending an investigation.