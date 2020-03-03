Virus ravaging Iran kills confidant of its supreme leader
TEHRAN, Iran — A member of a council that advises Iran’s supreme leader died Monday from the new coronavirus, becoming the highest-ranking official within the Islamic Republic’s Shiite theocracy to be killed by the illness ravaging the country.
The death of Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi came as Iran announced the virus had killed at least 66 people among 1,501 confirmed cases. There are now 1,700 cases of the new coronavirus across the Mideast. Of those outside Iran, most link back to the Islamic Republic, which after China has the highest death toll from the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus.
Egypt sentences 37 to death, including top militant leader
CAIRO — An Egyptian court on Monday sentenced to death 37 defendants, including one of the country’s most high-profile militants, following their conviction of terrorism-related charges.
The Cairo Criminal Court said the defendants were charged with belonging to a local affiliate of the Islamic State group spearheading an insurgency in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
Among those sentenced to death was Hisham el-Ashmawi. The militant leader is a former army officer and was captured in Libya late in 2018 by forces loyal to Libyan Gen. Khalifa Hifter, a close ally of Egypt. A military court separately sentenced el-Ashmawi to death in November for his participation in scores of attacks on government targets.
Putin’s amendments revere God, ban same sex marriages
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday submitted a slew of new proposed amendments to the country’s Constitution that include a mention of God and describe marriage as a heterosexual union.
Putin first proposed amending the constitution in January’s state-of-the-nation speech, saying it is necessary to broaden the powers of parliament and bolster democracy. Kremlin foes have described the proposed changes as part of Putin’s efforts to remain in charge after his current six-year term ends in 2024.
The Kremlin-controlled parliament quickly endorsed Putin’s draft in the first of three required readings last month, and is set to give it the final approval next week, setting the stage for a nationwide vote on April 22.
NEW DELHI — The death toll in India’s capital from riots last week between Hindus and Muslims rose to 46, officials said Monday, a day after false rumors of new violence led to panicked calls to police in many parts of the city.
The riots in New Delhi began over a disputed new citizenship law, which led to clashes in which hundreds were injured and houses, shops, mosques, schools and vehicles were set on fire.