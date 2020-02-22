Bloomberg: 3 women can be released from non-disclosure agreements
WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg said Friday he’d free three women from confidentiality agreements that bar them from speaking publicly about sexual harassment or discrimination suits filed against him over the past three decades.
The billionaire former mayor of New York also said his company, Bloomberg LP, will no longer use such agreements “to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward.”
His remarks come after days of intense scrutiny over the treatment of women at the company he’s led for three decades, and amid pressure from Democratic presidential rival Elizabeth Warren to allow the women to share their claims publicly.
McConnell-linked group funds ads helping North Carolina Democrat
RALEIGH, N.C. — A political committee linked to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is funding ads and other campaign materials designed to meddle in North Carolina’s Democratic Senate primary, the group acknowledged on Friday.
Campaign finance documents filed late Thursday show the Faith and Power PAC receiving all of its money so far — $2.95 million — from the Senate Leadership Fund, which is connected to the Kentucky Republican and designed to help the GOP retain its majority in the chamber.
The PAC, which was just created last month, has run ads that appear to be aimed at boosting the fortunes of state Sen. Erica Smith at the expense of former state Sen. Cal Cunningham, a favorite of the party establishment. Cunningham was endorsed months ago by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Cunningham’s campaign has decidedly outraised Smith so far.
The DSCC is targeting a handful of seats to retake the Senate, including the one held by North Carolina Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.
Ex-inmate charged with sending poison to California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Eastern European man has been indicted on charges of mailing packages of a potentially deadly poison to a California state prison, officials said Friday.
A U.S. grand jury in San Francisco indicted Vladislav Victorvic Timoshchuk on Thursday on charges of mailing two envelopes containing ricin to Pelican Bay State Prison in July.
One was addressed to the warden and came with note warning in all capital letters that it was “laced with deadly ricin powder.” The other was sent to a purported prison gang member and called on officials to release that inmate.
Timoshchuk, 34, was once a California inmate and was deported to Belarus after his release. From 2016 into 2018, officials at Pelican Bay intercepted mail from Belarus to members of a prison gang, including to the inmate who recently was sent the ricin.
In 2017, the Anaheim Police Department investigated a threat demanding the release of that same inmate if authorities wanted to avoid the “execution” of a school student each day until he was released.
Last year the federal Bureau of Prisons intercepted a Christmas card from Belarus to Theodore Kaczynski, the Unabomber, in which authorities say Timoshchuk claimed responsibility for the threats to Anaheim schools and discussed his plan to mail ricin to the United States.