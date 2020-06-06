News in your town

New jobs report diminishes GOP appetite for more virus aid

NFL players both eager & anxious to return during pandemic

Black Lives Matter protests in Australia, Asia and Europe

The loneliest of D-Day remembrances is hit by pandemic

Elway joins call for change after George Floyd's killing

Religious leaders decide when to resume services

Amid virus, US students look to colleges closer to home

Government job losses are piling up, and it could get worse

U.S. airstrikes hit Taliban; 10 Afghan police killed in ambush

National news in brief

U.S. will allow limited flights by Chinese airlines, not a ban

Facebook removes nearly 200 accounts tied to hate groups

North Korea threatens to shut liaison office with South

UN agency: Iran violating all nuclear restrictions

U.S. moves forward with plan to end wild bird protections

Court rules against planned Sydney protest due to virus fear

9 firefighters hospitalized in Florida after ship explosion

Testimony: Shooter used racist slur as Arbery lay dying

'Power to the people.' Floyd's brother talks at NYC memorial

Barr: Divide between African Americans, police 'must change'

Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action

Today in History

World news in brief

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary, defying a police ban

Heat-trapping carbon dioxide in air hits new record high

Landslide in Arctic Norway sweeps away 8 homes

Storm season adds worry in Mexico

Senate panel advances McConnell ally for DC appeals court

Detained U.S. Navy veteran freed by Iran as part of deal

Raw feelings abound as Senate turns back to Russia probe

Grassley vows to block Trump nominees over watchdog firings

Scientists learn how tiny critters make ocean 'snot palaces'

Heavy rain brings early end to Washington march

Vegas, baby! Casinos reopen after long coronavirus closure

Organizers prepare for Floyd memorial in Minneapolis