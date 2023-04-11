China Taiwan
An outdoor screen depicts a Chinese fighter jet pilot giving a thumbs up in the recently concluded Joint Sword exercise around Taiwan during the evening news broadcast in Beijing on Monday.

TAIPEI, Taiwan — China’s military declared Monday it is “ready to fight” after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president’s trip to the U.S. last week.

The “combat readiness patrols” named Joint Sword were meant as a warning to self-governing Taiwan, which China claims as its own, China’s military said earlier.

