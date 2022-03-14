Obama tests positive for coronavirus
Former President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he’s feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama said on Twitter. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”
Obama encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S. There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.
Trial delayed for 4 men accused of kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The trial for four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that was scheduled to resume today has been postponed at least until Thursday because an essential participant tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker ordered the delay Sunday.
The trial could last for more than a month.
Breonna Taylor remembered at event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A square in downtown Louisville was engulfed with blue and silver balloons Sunday afternoon, as Breonna Taylor’s family, joined by demonstrators and organizers, gathered to honor the two-year anniversary of the Black woman’s passing in a botched police raid.
Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, stood at the center of a memorial made up of paintings, posters and flowers. Staring up at the sky, she let go of the last balloon as a crowd cried out Taylor’s name.
The memorial took place a couple weeks after one of the Kentucky police officers involved in the raid, Brett Hankison, was found not guilty on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Taylor’s apartment.
Agency: Worker lost arm at U.S. mail facility
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The arm of a mechanic working at a U.S. mail facility in North Carolina was amputated last year after coming into contact with a machine that had a safety guard removed, the U.S. Labor Department has found.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it inspected the facility in Greensboro following the injury in late September. The agency released its findings in a news release on Friday.
NEW YORK — In its second weekend of release, Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” easily remained the No. 1 movie in North American theaters with $66 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Also packing theaters, albeit for a shorter window, was “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul.” The live broadcast Saturday of the band’s first stage concert in South Korea since 2019 grossed $6.8 million in 797 North American theaters. Globally, it made $32.6 million — a testament to the immense popularity of the boy band.