Officials: 6 people injured by car during New York City protest
NEW YORK — Several people were injured when a car drove into a street protest in midtown Manhattan on Friday, the New York City Police Department said.
The protest march, aimed at drawing attention to an ongoing hunger strike by immigration detainees at a jail in New Jersey, was passing through the intersection of 39th Street and Third Avenue at around 4 p.m. when the car went through, said Tom Ella, who was there documenting the demonstration.
The New York Fire Department said six people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Police and fire officials said the injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.
Police said the driver, a woman, was stopped near the area. She was taken into custody and was being questioned. It wasn’t clear if she would face charges.
In a video showing the car’s movements, a small group of protesters could be seen gathered around the car on 39th Street as it slowly approached the intersection with Third Avenue, with one person seemingly leaning over the front of the vehicle.
The car suddenly accelerated, knocking aside both the people who were blocking it and people who were in the intersection.
Vets groups demand Wilkie’s dismissal after scathing audit
WASHINGTON — Four of the nation’s biggest veterans groups on Friday called for the immediate dismissal of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie following a scathing government audit that found he had acted unprofessionally if not unethically in the handling of a congressional aide’s allegation of sexual assault at a VA hospital.
Veterans of Foreign Wars joined Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans and AMVETS in saying Wilkie had breached the trust of veterans. In the final weeks of the Trump administration, they said they had lost all confidence that he can effectively lead the department, which is responsible for the care of nine million veterans.
“The accountability, professionalism and respect that our veterans have earned, and quite frankly deserve, is completely lost in this current VA leadership team,” said B.J. Lawrence, executive director of VFW, the nation’s oldest veterans group.
“Our veterans cannot wait until Jan. 20, 2021, for a leadership change,” he said. “Secretary Wilkie must resign now.”
An investigation by the Veterans Affairs’ inspector general on Thursday concluded that Wilkie repeatedly sought to discredit Andrea Goldstein, a senior policy adviser to Democratic Rep. Mark Takano, who is chair of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, after she alleged in September 2019 that a man at the VA medical center in Washington, D.C., had physically assaulted her.
Man whose sentence was commuted by Obama arrested
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man released from prison after his sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama has again been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges, according to Department of Justice officials.
Hilario Nieto, 41, of San Antonio, is among eight people indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the San Antonio area, federal officials announced Thursday.
John Convery, who is representing Nieto, said it is early in the case and there is no additional information he can provide but presumes his client innocent.
Nieto was sentenced in 2004 to more than 20 years in federal prison on drug charges, according to the federal officials. He was scheduled for release in 2021.
Obama commuted Nieto’s sentence in 2016, the Justice Department said, and he was released in 2018.
“It is truly appalling that a man whose sentence the President previously commuted chose to flout that generous gift after being released from federal prison by resuming gang-related drug dealing in the San Antonio community,” U.S. Attorney Gregg Sofer said in a statement.
All of the defendants are in federal custody. Those charged face 10 years to life in federal prison for the methamphetamine charges and up to 20 years in federal prison for the heroin-related charges.