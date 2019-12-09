Police: Slain Arkansas officer ‘ambushed’ in patrol vehicle
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A man who “was looking for an officer to kill” drove into a police parking lot in northwestern Arkansas, approached an officer who was sitting in a patrol car and shot him point-blank in the head, police said Sunday.
Officer Stephen Carr, 27, was “ambushed and executed” late Saturday outside Fayetteville Police Department headquarters, Chief Mike Reynolds said.
Reynolds said two officers ran outside after hearing gunshots behind the police department at about 9:42 p.m. Saturday and confronted an armed suspect, who they shot and killed. Reynolds identified the suspect as London Phillips, 35, of Fayetteville.
Police said they don’t know why he did it but that they believe Phillips set out to kill a police officer.
Houston police sergeant fatally shot; suspect in custody
HOUSTON — A suspect has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a Houston police officer who was responding to a domestic violence report, officials said Sunday.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Sgt. Christopher Brewster’s death at a news conference late Saturday. Police officials said in a tweet that the 32-year-old officer was shot just before 6 p.m.
The suspected gunman, Arturo Solis, was arrested without incident following a search after the shooting, police said in a news release Sunday.
Shooting survivor sues synagogue
POWAY, Calif. — A man wounded in a shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue is suing the house of worship, alleging Chabad of Poway didn’t use federal funds meant to hire security to protect worshipers, according to a newspaper report.
In the lawsuit obtained by Los Angeles Times, Almog Peretz claims the synagogue did not have proper security despite a rise in anti-Semitic attacks nationally and that it did not use a $150,000 grant to upgrade safety measures.
Officials at Chabad of Poway did not immediately respond to a request from the Times seeking comment on the lawsuit.
Prosecutors have charged John Timothy Earnest with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder in the April 27 attack at Chabad of Poway.