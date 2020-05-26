Company announces trials for virus vaccine
CANBERRA, Australia — A U.S. biotechnology company announced today the start of human trials in Australia of a vaccine for the coronarvirus with hopes of releasing a proven vaccine this year.
Novavax has begun the first phase of the trial in which 131 volunteers in the cities of Melbourne and Brisbane will test the safety of the vaccine and look for early signs of the vaccine’s effectiveness, the company’s research chief Dr. Gregory Glenn said.
Animal testing suggested the vaccine is effective in low doses.
Libya intercepts about 400 migrants
CAIRO — Libya’s coast guard intercepted about 400 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s Mediterranean coast over the past two days, and brought them to the capital of Tripoli from where they were taken to a detention center, the U.N. migration agency said Monday.
Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration, said the migrants were taken to the al-Nasser detention center in the town of Zawya.
Study: Mexico City sees surge in deaths
Mexico City has issued 8,072 more death certificates this year than it did during the average of the previous four years.
In a search across the city’s 52 civil registries, investigators Mario Romero and Laurianne Despeghel found the excess deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic. They published their findings in Nexos Magazine on Monday.
Police: Serial rapist held on new charges
ATHENS, Greece — A convicted serial rapist released early from a half-century prison term was under police guard in hospital on the Greek resort island of Corfu Monday after suffering severe injuries trying to evade arrest on new rape charges.
Police said Dimitris Aspiotis, 47, would undergo surgery for severe back and leg injuries he suffered after falling off a seaside cliff Saturday in the island’s southern Lefkimmi area, close to the popular Kavos tourist resort.
Severe storm hits part of Australia
PERTH, Australia — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses lost power, buildings were battered and trees were uprooted as a vast stretch of the west Australian coast was whipped by a severe storm Monday for the second straight day.
No casualties were reported from what Acting Assistant Commissioner of Western Australia state’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services Jon Broomhall called “a once-in-a-decade-type” storm system.
Germany approves Lufthansa aid package
FRANKFURT, Germany — Germany on Monday approved a $9.8 billion aid package for stricken airline Lufthansa to keep a major employer going through the turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic. But officials said Berlin was still in talks with the European Union’s executive commission about possible conditions.