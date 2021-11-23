KINSHASA, Congo — Militiamen targeting a camp for displaced people in Congo’s east have killed at least a dozen people in attacks on two village in the Ituri province, the army said Monday.
Local officials and a group that tracks violence in the region put the toll ranging from 18 to 29 dead. The vast majority of those killed in the villages of Drodro and Mba/Dongo were civilians, according to the Kivu Security Tracker, which put the toll at 29 killed after extensive interviews in the area. It had earlier put the toll at 107, but later said that information was erroneous.
U.S. diplomat leaving post in El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — The United States’ top diplomat in El Salvador announced Monday that she is leaving the post, adding that the government of President Nayib Bukele “is showing no interest” in improving the bilateral relationship.
The departure of Jean Manes, who was once seen as a potential bridge to better relations, appears to emphasize the deteriorating ties between the two countries as Bukele gathers increasing power.
Manes had previously served as U.S. ambassador to El Salvador from 2016 to 2019, but was asked to return in May as the interim chargé d’affaires at a time when critics expressed concern Bukele was showing authoritarian tendencies.
Manes told journalists Monday that she was returning to her position as civilian deputy commander at U.S. Southern Command.
Fire at nursing home kills 9 in Bulgaria
SOFIA, Bulgaria — Nine people have died after a fire swept through a nursing home Monday in eastern Bulgaria, officials said.
An old school building in the eastern village of Royak that was transformed into a nursing home caught fire while dozens of residents were preparing for dinner.
The cause of the fire is not yet known but officials say an investigation will be launched.
At least 100 Afghans land in Greece
THESSALONIKI, Greece — More than 100 Afghans believed to have been at risk from the Taliban were granted temporary shelter Monday in Greece after being evacuated on a special flight to the northern city of Thessaloniki.
Greek officials said among the 119 people on board was Afghanistan’s former minister of borders and tribal affairs, Mohibullah Samim.