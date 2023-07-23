2,000 people evacuated as wildfire rages on Greek island of Rhodes
ATHENS, Greece — A large wildfire burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for a fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts.
About 2,000 people, including tourists, were evacuated by sea, fire department spokesman Yannis Artopios said Saturday evening. He added that the hotels and rented homes evacuated “represent less than 10% of the island’s tourist accommodations.” He added that all visitors had been evacuated without incident.
Three coast guard vessels, an army lifeboat, a special forces inflatable craft and 30 private sailboats helped with the evacuation.
Family expresses gratitude after body believed to be missing girl found
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — The family of a 2-year-old girl swept away along with another child by a flash flood that engulfed their vehicle on a Pennsylvania road is expressing gratitude at the discovery of a body believed to be hers.
The body was found early Friday evening in the Delaware River near a Philadelphia wastewater treatment plant about 30 miles from where Matilda Sheils was carried away, authorities said Friday night. The Philadelphia medical examiner’s office plans an autopsy. The search continues for Matilda’s 9-month-old brother, Conrad.
“We are grateful that our little Mattie has been brought home to us. We are still praying for the return of Conrad,” the family said in a statement posted Saturday by Upper Makefield Township police.
The family from Charleston, S.C., was visiting relatives and friends in the area and were on their way to a barbecue on the evening of July 15 when their vehicle was hit by a “wall of water,” according to Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer. Their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley, was also killed in the flood, authorities said.