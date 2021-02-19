Bob Dole says he’s been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer
TOPEKA, Kan. — Bob Dole, a former longtime senator and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.
Dole, 97, said in a short statement that he was diagnosed recently and would begin treatment on Monday.
“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” he said.
Dole received an immediate outpouring of sympathy, prayers and well wishes from across the political spectrum.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, called Dole a friend and tweeted wishes for a speedy recovery. Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican who holds the seat Dole once did, expressed sadness at the cancer diagnosis and offered his prayers. Freshman Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, who received Dole’s endorsement in running last year and described him as a mentor, said he’s not known “a man with a bigger heart.”
Retired four-term Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts, a Republican, predicted that Dole would fight cancer “with his usual grit and determination.”
“We know cancer is tough, but Bob Dole is tougher,” Roberts said in a statement.
Dole, a native of Russell, Kansas, represented the state in Congress for almost 36 years before resigning from the Senate in 1996 to challenge Democratic President Bill Clinton. Dole had unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination in 1980 and 1988, and he was President Gerald Ford’s vice presidential running mate in 1976, when Ford lost to Democrat Jimmy Carter.
After his last run for office in 1996, Dole continued to be involved in Republican politics, offering endorsements and commenting on public issues. He was known during his congressional career for both a sharp tongue and his skills in making legislative deals.
Dolly Parton asks Tennessee lawmakers not to put her statue at Capitol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton is asking Tennessee lawmakers to withdraw a bill that would erect a statue of her on the Capitol grounds in Nashville.
“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” Parton said in a statement issued Thursday.
Democratic Rep. John Mark Windle introduced the bill last month that aims to honor Parton “for all that she has contributed to this state.”
Aside from her status as a music icon, Parton is a lifelong philanthropist. She founded the Imagination Library, which mails books to children under the age of 5 across the world to improve child literacy, and her million-dollar donation to Vanderbilt University helped develop the highly effective Moderna coronavirus vaccine. Her advocacy for racial justice was recently celebrated in a mural in Nashville.
In advocating for the statue, Windle said, “At this point in history, is there a better example, not just in America but in the world, of a leader that is (a) kind, decent, passionate human being? (She’s) a passionate person who loves everyone, and everyone loves her.”
In her Thursday statement, Parton thanked the legislature for their consideration of the bill and said she was honored and humbled by their intentions.
Although she asked lawmakers to withdraw the bill for now, Parton said “I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”
Carnegie Hall to miss season for 1st time
NEW YORK — Carnegie Hall will miss an entire season for the first time in its 130-year history.
Carnegie said Thursday it was canceling performances from April 6 through July at its three venues, extending a closure that started last March 13 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Carnegie hopes to reopen in October for its 2021-22 season and intends a delayed season announcement in late spring.
The pandemic also caused the Metropolitan Opera to miss a season for the first time, and it hopes to start its season in September.
Broadway theaters have been closed since March, and the arts shutdowns have contributed to a major contraction to New York City’s economy.
Carnegie’s Voices of Hope festival will shift to online performances from April 16-30 and focus on works created by artists in times of crisis and oppression. Carnegie plans to announce the festival programming in late March.
Carnegie is maintaining plans for its annual summer youth ensemble residences at SUNY Purchase this summer.