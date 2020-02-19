Authorities: Girl strangled by neighbor, who then killed himself
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard after school was strangled by a neighbor who then killed himself, authorities said Tuesday.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher told reporters Tuesday that Faye Marie Swetlik died just a few hours after she was abducted.
Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said Faye was killed by 30-year-old neighbor Coty Scott Taylor, who was himself found dead not long after the girl’s body was found. The coroner’s office said Taylor cut his own throat.
Nebraska board denies pardon for notorious killer’s ex-girlfriend
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s pardons board refused Tuesday to pardon the murder conviction of the ex-girlfriend of Charles Starkweather, the infamous killer who went on a rampage in the 1950s that was later immortalized in movies, books and two hit songs.
The board voted, 3-0, to deny the application from Caril Ann Clair, even though some relatives of Starkweather’s victims lobbied in her favor. The board is composed of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen, all Republicans.
Clair, who was known as Caril Ann Fugate at the time, was 14 when Starkweather, then 19, went on a killing spree in 1957-58 that left 11 people dead in Nebraska and Wyoming.
Homeland Security waives contracting laws for border wall
SAN DIEGO — The Trump administration said Tuesday that it is waiving federal contracting laws to speed construction of a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, moving the president closer to fulfilling a signature campaign promise in an election year but sparking criticism about potential for fraud, waste and abuse.
The Department of Homeland Security said waiving procurement regulations will allow 177 miles of wall to be built more quickly in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. The 10 waived laws include a requirement for open competition and giving losing bidders a chance to protest decisions.
Teen forced back into Mexico alone
HOUSTON — A Venezuelan teenager has been forced back to Mexico by U.S. government authorities who denied her claims that she was fleeing political repression and violence, even after they accepted the same claims from her father.
The teenager, identified by only her first name, Branyerly, is living alone in Matamoros, Mexico, across from Brownsville. U.S. border agents on Monday denied her request not to be sent back under the Trump administration’s so-called “Remain in Mexico” program for migrants.