Trump sues former attorney Cohen
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump sued the key witness in his criminal case on Wednesday, accusing onetime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen of “vast reputational harm.”
The lawsuit, filed in Miami, accuses Cohen of breaking a confidentiality agreement he signed as a condition of his employment, violating ethical standards for lawyers and “spreading falsehoods” about Trump “with malicious intent and to wholly self-serving ends.” It seeks over a half-billion dollars from Cohen.
Recommended for you
The lawsuit claims that Cohen sought to profit from his role through the publication of two books, a podcast series and media appearances.
Cohen’s spokesman, attorney Lanny Davis, said the lawsuit will not deter Cohen’s cooperation with prosecutors.
“Mr. Trump appears once again to be using and abusing the judicial system as a form of harassment and intimidation against Michael Cohen,” Davis said.
House Dems call on Feinstein to resign
LOS ANGELES — Two House Democrats called on U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign Wednesday after her extended absence from Washington, saying she was no longer able to properly do her job.
Feinstein, who at 89 is the oldest member of Congress, announced early last month that she was being treated for shingles. She has not returned to the Senate since then, complicating Democratic efforts to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees for federal courts in a narrowly divided chamber.
Rep. Ro Khanna, a California progressive, wrote on Twitter that Feinstein should step down before the end of her term. She announced in February that she would not seek reelection in 2024, opening up her seat for the first time in over 30 years.
“We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty,” wrote Khanna, who has endorsed the Senate campaign of Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee. “While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties.”
Not long afterward, Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota tweeted that he agreed with Khanna.
Report: North Korea launches missile
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan early today, prompting Japan to order residents on an island to take shelter as a precaution.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staffs said the North Korean missile flew toward the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan but gave no further details, such as how far it flew and exactly what type of weapon the North launched. Japan said the missile landed in waters not did not immediately elaborate.
Earlier, the launch had prompted the Japanese government to urge people to seek shelter on the northernmost island of Hokkaido.
U.S. will not take Mexico murder case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. officials in North Carolina will not federally prosecute the person suspected of killing a Charlotte-area woman vacationing in Mexico last year, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors say they have presented the findings of their investigation to the family of Shanquella Robinson, who was seen being beaten in a viral video last fall at a resort development in San Jose del Cabo. As the video circulated on social media, it raised suspicions that Robinson may have been killed by her travel companions.
Attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Wednesday that the available evidence and autopsy results do not support a federal prosecution. Investigators could not prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that a federal crime was committed, the release said.
An autopsy was conducted in North Carolina by the Mecklenburg County medical examiner’s office.
Florida executes ‘ninja killer’
STARKE, Fla. — Florida executed a man known as the “ninja killer” on Wednesday for the 1989 slayings of a couple visiting the state from New Jersey.
Louis Bernard Gaskin, 56, was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. after receiving a lethal injection, the governor’s office said. He was convicted of killing Robert Sturmfels, 56, and Georgette Sturmfels, 55, on Dec. 20, 1989, in their Flagler County winter home on Florida’s northeastern coast.
Gaskin woke up at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday and had his last meal at 9:45 a.m., Department of Corrections spokesperson Kayla McLaughlin Smith said during a news conference. The meal included BBQ pork ribs, pork and turkey neck, Buffalo wings, shrimp fried rice, french fries and water.
Gaskin was visited by his sister Wednesday, but he did not meet with a spiritual adviser, McLaughlin Smith said. No relatives of the victims had arranged to be in the witness room during the execution, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. and started without delay.
When asked if he had any final statement, Gaskin said: “Justice is not about the crime. It’s not about the criminal. It’s about the law. Look at my case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.