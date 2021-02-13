U.S. revoking terrorist designation of Houthis
UNITED NATIONS — The United States announced Friday it is revoking the designation of Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist group effective Feb. 16, a reversal by the Biden administration welcomed by the United Nations and humanitarian groups who feared former president Donald Trump’s actions would impede aid deliveries to the conflict-torn country facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called President Joe Biden’s decision to rescind the designation “a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.”
He said the new U.S. administration listened to warnings from the United Nations, humanitarian groups, bipartisan members of Congress and others “that the designations could have a devastating impact on Yemenis’ access to basic commodities like food and fuel.”
India fireworks factory blasts kill 15, injure 26
NEW DELHI — Several explosions at a private fireworks factory in southern India killed at least 15 workers and injured 26 others on Friday, police said.
Those injured in the blasts at the factory in Tamil Nadu state’s Virudhunagar district were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police officer Raj Narayanan said.
Narayanan said 11 people died on the spot and four later succumbed to burn injuries in the hospital. Four workers were allowed to go home after receiving first aid.
The explosions occurred while chemicals were being mixed by the workers to make fireworks, the Press Trust of India news agency said.
18 bags of body parts found in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in the western Mexico state of Jalisco say that police have found 18 plastic bags full of hacked-up body parts on the outskirts of the city of Guadalajara.
Police found one human limb near a highway overpass, which led them to the heap of taped-up bags in a gully nearby, the agency said late Thursday. The severed limbs are being examined to determine how many corpses the parts belonged to.
In November, authorities recovered 113 bodies and additional human remains from a secret grave in the town of El Salto, just outside Guadalajara. A total of 189 corpses were discovered in the town throughout 2020.
The state is home to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico’s most violent and powerful. More bodies have been found in secret graves there than in any other state in recent years. The cartel has been fighting a breakaway faction in and around Guadalajara for years.
More than 80,000 people are listed as missing since Mexico’s drug war began in 2006.