Air Force: Instructor, student killed in crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The U.S. Air Force said Sunday that a flying instructor and a student pilot from the Japanese Air Self Defense Force were killed when a trainer jet crashed in Alabama.
The Air Force released the name of the instructor who died when the T-38C Talon trainer aircraft crashed Friday near Montgomery. He was identified as Scot Ames Jr., a 24-year-old instructor pilot with the 50th Flying Training Squadron at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. He was from Pekin, Ind.
The name of the student pilot is not being released at this time, and will be provided according to Japan’s process.
Arkansas officer shot, hospitalized
LONOKE, Ark. — An Arkansas police officer was hospitalized in stable condition Sunday after being shot during a confrontation at a McDonald’s restaurant with a man who was kidnapping a 14-year-old North Carolina girl, authorities said.
The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after fleeing from authorities, according to the Arkansas State Police. The girl was found safe.
Two police officers in Lonoke confronted the driver of an SUV parked at the fast-food restaurant Saturday night after the vehicle was connected to a North Carolina child abduction case. The driver, later identified as William Robert Ice, 38, of Jackson Center, Pa., began shooting at the officers as he exited the SUV. One officer was hit while the other one, who was uninjured, returned gunfire as Ice entered the vehicle again and fled, according to state police.
An Arkansas State Trooper spotted the SUV and pursued it until the vehicle became disabled in a snowbank. The 14-year-old girl fled from the vehicle and was secured by a state trooper.
Inside the SUV, a trooper found Ice critically injured from what preliminarily appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Ice later died at a Little Rock hospital.
Arkansas governor: I won’t back Trump bid
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he will not back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party.
“No, I wouldn’t,” Hutchinson, a Republican, said when asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether he would ever support Trump again. “He’s going to have a voice, as former presidents do. But there’s many voices in the party.”
Survey: Gas prices up
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 14 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.64.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday that gas prices will likely continue to rise as crude oil costs remain high.
The price at the pump has climbed 46 cents since Nov. 20. The highest average price in the nation is $3.57 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.20 in Baton Rouge, La.
The average price of diesel went up 10 cents over the same period to $2.85.