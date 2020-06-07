News in your town

New jobs report diminishes GOP appetite for more virus aid

Man who blew off his own hand faces charges

Protesters flood streets in huge, peaceful push for change

Man who blew off his own hand faces charges

Second City CEO steps down amid claims of racism at theater

Pandemic makes for a lonely D-Day observance in Normandy

World news in brief

New jobs report diminishes GOP appetite for more virus aid

NFL players both eager & anxious to return during pandemic

Protesters flood streets in huge, peaceful push for change

New jobs report diminishes GOP appetite for more virus aid

Elway joins call for change after George Floyd's killing

Religious leaders decide when to resume services

Amid virus, US students look to colleges closer to home

Government job losses are piling up, and it could get worse

Pandemic makes for a lonely D-Day observance in Normandy

Black Lives Matter protests in Australia, Asia and Europe

After 30 years, wrongfully convicted death row inmate freed

U.S. will allow limited flights by Chinese airlines, not a ban

National news in brief

U.S. airstrikes hit Taliban; 10 Afghan police killed in ambush

UN agency: Iran violating all nuclear restrictions

Putin chastises Russian tycoon over massive Arctic oil spill

North Korea threatens to shut liaison office with South

French forces kill al-Qaida's North African commander

Facebook removes nearly 200 accounts tied to hate groups

DC paints huge Black Lives Matter mural near White House

Kanye West attends Chicago protest, donates $2 million to victims

Almanac: Today in History

UN agency: Iran violating all nuclear restrictions

U.S. airstrikes hit Taliban; 10 Afghan police killed in ambush

U.S. moves forward with plan to end wild bird protections

Court rules against planned Sydney protest due to virus fear

9 firefighters hospitalized in Florida after ship explosion

Testimony: Shooter used racist slur as Arbery lay dying

'Power to the people.' Floyd's brother talks at NYC memorial

Barr: Divide between African Americans, police 'must change'

Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action

Today in History

World news in brief

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary, defying a police ban

Heat-trapping carbon dioxide in air hits new record high

Landslide in Arctic Norway sweeps away 8 homes

Storm season adds worry in Mexico