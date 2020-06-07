OPEC, allied nations extend production cut
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — OPEC and allied nations agreed Saturday to extend a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels of oil per day through the end of July, hoping to encourage stability in energy markets hard hit by the coronavirus-induced global economic crisis.
Ministers of the cartel and outside nations led by Russia met via video conference to adopt the measure, aimed at cutting the excess production depressing prices as global aviation remains largely grounded due to the pandemic. The curbed output represents some 10% of the world’s overall supply.
14 security personnel killed in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — Two separate militant attacks killed 14 Afghan security personnel on Saturday in the northeastern Badakhshan province and the capital of Kabul, officials said.
A roadside bomb killed 11 security force members in Badakhshan when it tore through a security vehicle responding to attacks on checkpoints in Khash district.
An hour-long gunbattle also erupted in Kabul’s Gul Dara district when insurgents attacked a police checkpoint, killing three police officers.
Both Afghan officials said the Taliban had carried out the attacks, although no one immediately claimed responsibility. The Taliban on Saturday claimed an attack a day earlier that killed 10 policemen in the southern Zabul province.
Iraqi lawmakers OK rest of ministry posts
BAGHDAD — Iraqi lawmakers signed off on the rest of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s government Saturday, following weeks of horse-trading between political factions over individual ministers.
A total of 247 lawmakers approved the seven ministry posts that had remained vacant since al-Kadhimi was sworn in last month. They include oil, trade, foreign affairs, justice, migration and displacement and culture and agriculture ministries, completing the premier’s 22-member Cabinet.
Indian, Chinese commanders meet
SRINAGAR, India — Indian and Chinese military commanders met Saturday to try to resolve a bitter standoff along their disputed frontier high in the Himalayas where thousands of troops on both sides are facing off.
The meeting at a border post was attended by senior commanders and was the highest-level encounter so far.
On Friday, Indian and Chinese foreign ministry officials discussed the border tensions. There were no immediate details available on Saturday’s meeting.
Army helicopter crash kills 4 in Indonesia
SEMARANG, Indonesia — An Indonesian army helicopter crashed on the main island of Java on Saturday, killing four of the nine people on board, officials said.
In addition to the four who were killed, five others were hospitalized with serious injuries after managing to escape the wreckage.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
Riot police fire tear gas at protesters in Beirut
BEIRUT — Lebanese riot police fired tear gas at protesters in central Beirut on Saturday, after a planned anti-government demonstration quickly degenerated into rioting and stone-throwing confrontations between opposing camps.
A few thousand demonstrators had gathered in Martyrs’ Square hoping to reboot nationwide protests that began late last year amid an unprecedented economic and financial crisis. But tensions and divisions over the goals of the demonstration quickly became apparent as groups of young men faced off, with the army standing between them.