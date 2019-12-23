News in your town

Us vs. them: Trump aiming to use impeachment to rev up base

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately

Saudis sentence 5 to death for killing of Washington Post columnist

Syrian troops push toward Turkish observation post in Idlib

GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not

World News in Brief

Notre Dame fire wakes the world up to dangers of lead dust

White House predicts Pelosi to `yield' on impeachment delay

'Rise of Skywalker' opens with $175.5 million; 'Cats' flops

Scientists struggle to save seagrass from coastal pollution

Nation News in Brief

Most US workers still pay price of no paid parental leave

India's leader defends new law as protests against it go on

India's leader defends new law as protests against it go on

Notre Dame fire wakes the world up to dangers of lead dust

Syrian troops push toward Turkish observation post in Idlib

Croatia's presidential contest heads to Jan. 5 runoff vote