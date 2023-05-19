Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral cost U.K. government $200 million
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and lying-in-state last year cost Britain’s government an estimated $200 million, the treasury revealed Thursday.
The state funeral for the late monarch, held on Sept. 19, was the first in the U.K. since that of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965.
The occasion, attended by world leaders and dignitaries, followed 10 days of national mourning after the queen died at age 96 on Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne.
The costs were published Thursday as part of a written statement to Parliament.
84-year-old climber rescued from mountain in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal — An 84-year-old climber attempting to become the oldest person to summit all the world’s highest peaks was rescued Thursday from a mountain in Nepal where he was injured.
Spanish climber Carlos Soria was attempting to scale Mount Dhaulagiri but was hurt on his way to the top.
He was flown from the mountain by a rescue helicopter and brought to a hospital in Kathmandu for treatment.
Soria had scaled 12 of the 14 highest mountains in the world above 26,240 feet, including Mount Everest, which is the tallest of them all.
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck in new light
LONDON — Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing the entire wreck in unprecedented detail and clarity, the companies behind a new documentary on the wreck said Thursday.
Using two remote-operated submersibles, a team of researchers spent six weeks last summer in the North Atlantic mapping the whole shipwreck and the surrounding 3-mile debris field, where personal belongings of the ocean liner’s passengers such as shoes and watches were scattered.
Richard Parkinson, founder and chief executive of deep-sea exploration firm Magellan, estimated that the resulting data — including 715,000 images — is 10 times larger than any underwater 3D model ever attempted before.
Anthony Geffen says previous images of the Titanic were often limited by low light levels, and only allowed viewers to see one area of the wreck at a time. He said the new 3D model captures both the bow and stern section, which had separated upon sinking, in clear detail — including the serial number on the propeller.
Group documents Aghanistan rights abuses with ‘witness map’ISLAMABAD — A U.K.-based rights group on Thursday launched an interactive map documenting rampant human rights abuses and violence against civilians since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.
The documented violations — committed by both the Taliban and militant groups such as the Islamic State group — paint a harrowing picture of present-day Afghanistan. The project by the independent, nonprofit Center for Information Resilience is meant to draw wider attention to the surge in abuses against civilians, journalists, and ethnic minorities across the troubled country.
With more than 1,300 data points of incidents since Aug. 17, 2021, the map is part of the center’s Afghan Witness initiative.
Syria’s Assad arrives in Saudi Arabia for regional summit
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived on Thursday in Saudi Arabia to attend a regional summit that is expected to seal Syria’s return to the Arab fold, marking his first visit to the oil-rich kingdom since Syria’s conflict began in 2011.
Assad’s attendance at the Arab League summit, which starts today, is a major step in normalizing relations following a 12-year suspension which saw the embattled leader turn toward non-Arab allies Iran and Russia to maintain his grip on power.
The 22-member league, which is convening in the Saudi city of Jeddah, recently reinstated Syria and is now poised to welcome Assad, once viewed as a regional pariah, back into its ranks.
Assad appeared relaxed and cheerful as he descended onto the tarmac, where he was greeted by Prince Badr bin Sultan, deputy governor of the shrine city Mecca, along with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and several local officials.
Pakistani police besiege Imran Khan’s home
LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistani police kept up their siege around the home of Imran Khan as a 24-hour deadline given to the former premier to hand over suspects allegedly sheltered inside expired on Thursday.
The siege and the authorities’ demand for the suspects, wanted in violent protests over Khan’s recent detention, have angered the former prime minister’s many followers and raised fears of renewed clashes between them and security forces.
The popular opposition leader was freed from custody over the weekend and returned to his home in an upscale district of Lahore. Dozens of his supporters have been staying there with him, along with private guards. Police surrounded the residence on Wednesday, saying they want 40 suspects handed over.
The ultimatum for Khan ended at 2 p.m. local time, but there were no immediate signs of unusual movement by police. Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, invited reporters to the house to witness any police raid.
