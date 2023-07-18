3-year-old fatally shoots 1-year-old sibling in accident
FALLBROOK, Calif. — A 3-year-old Southern California child accidentally shot and killed their 1-year-old sibling after getting ahold of an unsecured handgun, authorities said.
The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday in Fallbrook, a city 56 miles north of San Diego. Firefighters took the child to Palomar Hospital where she was pronounced dead an hour later, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.
The identities of the child and the family were not immediately released.
Bison attack visitors in U.S. national parksBISMARCK, N.D. — A bison severely injured a Minnesota woman on Saturday in Theodore Roosevelt National Park, the National Park Service said in a statement on Tuesday.
Park officials reported she was in serious but stable condition after suffering “significant injuries to her abdomen and foot.”
The woman was taken to a Fargo hospital after being transported by ambulance to a hospital in Dickinson, about 30 miles east of Painted Canyon, a colorful Badlands vista popular with motorists, where she was injured at a trailhead.
On Monday, a bison charged and gored a 47-year-old Phoenix woman in Yellowstone National Park. She sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen and was taken by helicopter to an Idaho Falls hospital.
Human waste leaking from truck causes crashes
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Human waste leaking from a tractor trailer on a Connecticut highway caused crashes including one involving two state police cruisers as vehicles spun out of control, authorities said.
No major injuries were reported in Monday night’s mayhem on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport. Troopers arrested the truck driver on several charges, alleging he knew there was a leak but kept driving.
The wrecks began shortly after 11 p.m. when the leaking waste caused extremely slick conditions in the northbound lanes, state police said.
State police reports indicate 10 vehicles were in accidents. The northbound lanes were closed for several hours during the cleanup.
Troopers said they found the driver after witnesses reported the company name seen on the truck. Authorities contacted the company, H.I. Stone & Son, which then called the driver and told him to pull over and wait for police, state police said.
Alaska volcano’s week-long eruption eases
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An ongoing eruption of a remote volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands produced an ash cloud so large Tuesday that warnings were sent to pilots about potentially dangerous conditions.
An ash cloud with an initial height of around 5.5 miles was reported following the morning eruption of Shishaldin Volcano. But by early afternoon, ash emissions were below 1.9 miles, and the aviation alert was downgraded, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory.
The volcano is about 700 miles southwest of Anchorage and sits near the middle of Unimak Island. The island’s 65 or so residents live about 25 miles northeast of the volcano, in the community of False Pass.
Shishaldin Volcano began erupting July 11. A U.S. Coast Guard overflight confirmed lava erupted the same day within the summit crater.
Wildfires in Greece close highways, threaten oil refinery
MANDRA, Greece — Fast-moving wildfires swept across hills in the searing heat outside the Greek capital on Tuesday, forcing authorities to close highways to help protect an oil refinery.
Water-dropping airplanes and helicopters flew low though a blanket of smoke tinted orange by the sunset to try and contain two wildfires to the west of Athens before nightfall.
The European Union pledged additional assistance, while forecasts indicated more extreme heat was on the way.
Italy and France were each sending two firefighting planes to help Greece cope. The planes and their teams are part of an EU civil protection mechanism, and they will join some 30 Romanian firefighters already stationed in Greece as part of a seasonal EU fire program, European officials said Tuesday.
Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakoyiannis said that the main fire near Athens rapidly became a major crisis. “The Fire Service had to intervene in many instances to get people out of their homes,” the spokesman said.
Officials canceled vacations and leave for firefighters, while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cut short a visit to Brussels and returned to Athens to meet with the heads of the Fire Service and Civil Protection Agency.
Wildfires burn record amount of area in British Columbia
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Wildfires have already burned a record amount of area in the Canadian province of British Columbia and the situation will probably get worse due to more hot, dry weather, government officials said Tuesday.
The fires are responsible for at least two deaths in the province and, combined with a severe drought, will impact farmers and cattle producers.
Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s minister of emergency management, told a news conference 391 wildfires are currently active in the province with over half of them out of control.
There have been 235 wildfires start in the last seven days.
The BC Wildfire Service website said since April 1, 1,183 wildfires have burned 5,400 square miles. That surpasses the previous full-year record of 5,228 square miles set in 2018.
Cliff Chapman, director of operations for the B.C. Wildfire Service, said the province is just entering the “core fire season” of July and August.
“The models don’t look great for the rest of the summer,” said Chapman. “With the amount of lightning we saw in this province over the course of the last 10 days coupled with the drought that we are experiencing, we have high potential for holdover fires.”
On Monday, the B.C. Coroner’s office posted a public safety bulletin confirming it is investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy who died from asthma exacerbated by wildfire smoke.
“The loss of that boy . . . I can’t imagine a worse situation for a family to go through,” said Ma.
Last week a 19-year-old firefighter died after a tree fell on her near Revelstoke, British Columbia.
Another firefighter, Adam Yeadon, 25, died Saturday while fighting a wildfire near his home in Fort Liard, N.W.T.
B.C.’s drought bulletin shows 18 of the province’s 34 water basins are at drought Level 4, meaning harm to ecosystems and communities is likely. A further four are at the highest Level 5, when all efforts should be made to conserve water and protect critical environmental flows.
Ma said officials are concerned about long-term drought conditions, with potential impacts being forecast for the 2024 wildfire season.
“If we do not get significant precipitation over the winter and into the spring, those reservoirs might not recharge the way that they normally expect them to and that could mean earlier drought conditions (and) another wildfire season that is like what we’ve seen this year,″ she said. “We are attempting to assess and understand what those long-term
Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis said the fires have resulted in a need for hay and grain to feed animals.
Some small-scale farmers are “wrestling with hard decisions” about selling some of their cattle, she said.
In Ontario, there are currently 39 active wildfires in the province’s northwestern region, with six out of control, two being held, two under control and 29 being observed, according to the provincial government.
Quebec officials reported 101 active fires Tuesday afternoon, 22 of them in the more-populated southern half of the province. Much of the Saint Lawrence River Valley, including the Montreal area, and regions to its west and north, are subject to smog warnings as smoke from the fires in Western Canada drifted across the continent.
Environment Canada is meanwhile reporting that parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures as heat waves sweep the country. Air-quality advisories have been issued for several communities across the territory due to wildfire smoke.
Veteran enters race to challenge Virginia Sen. Kaine
RICHMOND, Va. — Retired Navy combat veteran Hung Cao, who ran an energetic but unsuccessful campaign last year for a blue-leaning northern Virginia U.S. House seat, has set his sights on the U.S. Senate, announcing Tuesday that he’s seeking the 2024 Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Tim Kaine.
A Vietnamese immigrant who spent 25 years in the Navy, including service in combat zones around the world, Cao pledged to be a “fighter” at a time when he said the country had taken a “dark turn.”
“We are losing our country. You know it. But you also know you can’t say it. We’re forced to say that wrong is right,” he said in a video announcement that took aim at President Joe Biden.
Cao will join an increasingly crowded field of Republican contenders — at least eight other candidates have filed paperwork — aiming to run next year against Kaine, who so far faces no primary opponent.
A fixture in Virginia politics, Kaine announced his plans to seek a third term in January after some speculation he might retire. His decision to run eased his party’s worries about the possibility of an open seat. He will be seen as having an edge in the must-win race for Democrats facing a tough Senate map in 2024.
Although Virginia has been trending blue in recent decades, voters elected a slate of Republican statewide officials in 2021.
Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential running mate in 2016, has been in public office for nearly three decades, serving as Richmond’s mayor and later as the state’s lieutenant governor and governor. He was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and handily defeated a far-right challenger in 2018.
Cao graduated from the prestigious Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria before attending the United States Naval Academy. He was commissioned as a special operations officer and went on to serve with SEAL teams and special forces in Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia before retiring at the rank of captain, according to his campaign biography. He also earned a masters degree in physics and attended fellowships at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. He lives in Purcellville in northern Virginia with his wife, April, and their five children.
In his campaign announcement, Cao said his family fled Vietnam in the 1970s and spent a few years in Africa before immigrating to the U.S., “the most generous country on Earth.”
Without mentioning Kaine, Cao pledged to tackle the issues of illegal immigration, the spread of fentanyl and crime “destroying our cities and communities” while criticizing what he characterized as the politicization of the Justice Department, including the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
“I’ve been all over the world. Believe me when I tell you: If America fails, there’s nowhere else to go,” he said.
In a statement that highlighted policy positions Cao staked out in his run against Jennifer Wexton, Virginia Democrats called him a “failed candidate” and “anti-choice extremist” who is too far right to appeal to the state’s electorate. They noted that he celebrated news of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election in an interview with a local news outlet. Cao also expressed opposition to aid for Ukraine in his run last year.
“Voters in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District already rejected Hung Cao in his bid for the U.S. House, and I can assure you he’s too extreme for the U.S. Senate,” Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker said in a statement.