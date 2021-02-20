Lebanon appoints new prosecutor to lead investigation into deadly port blast
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s top judicial body on Friday named a new judge to lead the investigation into last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port, officials said, a day after his predecessor was removed following legal challenges by senior officials he had accused of negligence that led to the blast.
The High Judicial Council named judge Tarek Bitar as the new prosecutor after he was proposed for the post by Minister of Justice Marie-Claude Najm.
Despite the fast appointment of Bitar, who has been described by colleagues as respectable and having no political leanings, the removal of his predecessor by the country’s top court this week will likely further delay the investigation into the horrific explosion that killed 211 people, wounded over 6,000 and damaged large parts of Beirut.
Families of the victims and survivors of the Aug. 4 blast have accused the ruling political class of corruption and negligence that led to the explosion of ammonium nitrates that had been improperly stored in the port for years.
Group of Seven promises to help poor countries access vaccine
LONDON — Leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers promised Friday to immunize the world’s neediest people against the coronavirus by giving money, and precious vaccine doses, to a U.N.-backed vaccine distribution effort.
But the leaders, under pressure over their vaccination campaigns at home, were unwilling to say exactly how much vaccine they were willing to share with the developing world, or when.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the G-7 leaders held a virtual meeting that fair distribution of vaccines was “an elementary question of fairness.”
But she added, “No vaccination appointment in Germany is going to be endangered.”
After their first meeting of the year — held remotely because of the pandemic — the leaders said they would accelerate global vaccine development and deployment” and support “affordable and equitable access to vaccines” and treatments for COVID-19. They cited a collective $7.5 billion from the G-7 to U.N.-backed COVID-19 efforts.
Prince Philip continues stay in hospital
LONDON — Britain’s Prince Philip is expected to stay in a London hospital for several more days after being admitted earlier this week in what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.”
The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remained Friday in the private King Edward VII’s Hospital, where he was admitted on Tuesday evening.
The palace said Philip’s admission was taken on the advice of his doctor, and he is expected to remain through the weekend and into next week for observation and rest.
Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both the queen, 94, and Philip received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.
Jordanian troops engage drug smugglers
AMMAN, Jordan — Jordanian troops clashed with drug smugglers on the border with Syria on Friday, killing two people and seizing a shipment of hashish and amphetamines, the military said.
The military said it thwarted two attempts to “infiltrate a group of people and smuggle quantities of drugs” into Jordan. The statement said “rules of engagement were applied, which resulted in the killing of two people and the arrest of a third.” It said the others fled back into Syria following the incident.
The amphetamines were labeled captagon, the street name for a drug whose chemical base is fenethylline.
Myanmar protester dies after being shot
YANGON, Myanmar — A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said.
It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country’s elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening.
Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday. Video showed her sheltering from water cannons and suddenly dropping to the ground after a bullet penetrated the motorcycle helmet she was wearing. She had been on life support.