WHO: COVID cases and deaths falling nearly everywhere
GENEVA — The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported globally fell everywhere last week except the Middle East and Southeast Asia, according to the World Health Organization.
In its latest weekly update on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said Wednesday that confirmed cases dropped 12% to more than 3 million and reported deaths declined 22% to about 7,600.
WHO’s pandemic report noted that new weekly cases rose 19% in the Middle East and inched up 1% in Southeast Asia, while falling everywhere else. The number of deaths increased 7% in the Western Pacific and dropped elsewhere in the world last week.
Interior phasing out plastic water bottles at national parks
WASHINGTON — The Interior Department said Wednesday it will phase out sales of plastic water bottles and other single-use products at national parks and on other public lands over the next decade, targeting a major source of U.S. pollution.
An order issued by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland calls for the department to reduce the purchase, sale and distribution of single-use plastic products and packaging on 480 million acres of federally managed lands, with a goal of phasing out the products by 2032. The order directs the department to identify alternatives to single-use plastics, such as compostable or biodegradable materials or 100% recycled materials.
The order essentially reverses a 2017 Trump administration policy that prevented national parks from banning plastic water bottle sales. Only a fraction of the more than 400 national parks, but some of the most popular ones like the Grand Canyon, had implemented such a ban.
Arizona executes Frank Atwood for 1984 killing of young girl
FLORENCE, Ariz. — An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state’s second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus.
Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement.
Vicki Lynne went missing months earlier after leaving her home in Tucson to drop a birthday card in a nearby mailbox.
The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Atwood’s execution Wednesday morning after rejecting a final appeal by his lawyers. He died at 10:16 a.m., Brnovich said.
Sizzling temperatures in store across southwestern U.S.
Scorching temperatures are in store for the southwestern U.S. over the next several days, with cities such as Phoenix, Las Vegas and Palm Springs in California expected to top 110 degrees.
The temperatures forecast from Wednesday through Monday are the highest yet this year.
Phoenix and Yuma are forecast to be just shy of 115 degrees on Saturday when the heat peaks across the region. Blythe and El Centro in California will be at or above that temperature. Las Vegas will top out at 111 degrees during the heat wave, the National Weather Service said.
Biden to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ during Western trip
WASHINGTON — Another sign America’s entertainment landscape is returning to normal: President Joe Biden making his first in-person appearance on a late-night talk show since taking office.
Biden was set to be a guest Wednesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the White House said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.