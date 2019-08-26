Police clear beach amid report of explosive device
MADRID — Authorities in Barcelona evacuated one of the Spanish city’s popular beaches Sunday after what is suspected to be a bomb dating from the Spanish Civil War was found in the sea.
Reports that an unidentified explosive device had been found at the Sant Sebastià triggered an alert, with police clearing and cordoning off a long stretch of beach in the early afternoon when it was full of people amid temperatures close to 86 F
The device was discovered about 80 feet off the beach, lying in nearly 10 feet of water, the city’s security chief, Albert Batlle, told reporters.
It is 1.1 meters long and 80 centimeters wide, Batlle said, according to private news agency Europa Press.
He said the device is old and could date from the 1936-39 war but more details will be known only after Navy bomb disposal experts arrive Monday, he said.
Finding such decades-old explosive devices is not uncommon, he said.
The Navy team will explode the device, he said.
Israeli aircraft strike Hamas site
JERUSALEM — Israeli aircraft carried out multiple strikes on Hamas military positions early today in the Gaza Strip after three rockets were launched from the territory into southern Israel.
The military said the air strikes included one on the office of a Hamas commander in the northern Gaza Strip. There were no reports of casualties.
Late on Sunday, the army said two rockets fired from Gaza were intercepted by Israel’s missile defense system, but did not disclose what happened to the third.
The fire from Gaza comes after Israel staged air strikes in Syria on Saturday against what it said were Iranian drones being readied to attack Israel. Two alleged Israeli drones also crashed in Lebanon’s capital overnight.It was not immediately clear who fired the rockets from Gaza. Palestinian militants have stepped up launches in recent days, frustrated by the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza.
But Iran-backed militants in Gaza also fire rockets, and Sunday’s launches could have been a response to the Israeli airstrikes in Syria.
2 police officers wounded in shooting
HELSINKI — Police in Finland said two officers were shot and wounded early Sunday while on duty in the southern town of Porvoo.
Finland’s police chief, Seppo Kolehmainen, said one of the officers is seriously injured but in stable condition. The other was lightly injured and has been discharged from the hospital already.
The shooting took place shortly after midnight in an industrial area in Porvoo, about 30 miles northeast of Helsinki after police received a routine alert about undisclosed activity. When police arrived, they were fired upon, regional police chief Ari Karvonen told a news conference.
Police said that an attempted murder investigation was underway by the National Bureau of Investigation, with authorities looking for two male suspects and their possible accomplices.
A major search that included heavily-armed officers and helicopters was launched soon after the shooting. Pending the investigation, police said they wouldn’t comment further on the suspects or motive.
It is rare for police officers to be targeted in this way in Finland, a nation of 5.5 million where police have traditionally enjoyed high levels of respect. Kolehmainen said police had recorded only two such cases so far this year.
Helicopter, small plane crash; 7 dead
MADRID — A mid-air collision between a sightseeing helicopter and a small plane on the Spanish island of Mallorca killed seven people Sunday, authorities said.
The victims included three adults and two children on the helicopter and two local men on the light plane, the regional government of Spain’s Balearic islands, which include Mallorca, said in a tweet.
Local media reported the helicopter was on a sightseeing tour. One of the helicopter victims was Italian, private Spanish news agency Europa Press said.
Part of the wreckage from the aircraft landed near houses in a rural area.
Authorities have opened an investigation into what happened.Spain’s caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, sent his condolences on Twitter to the victims’ families and expressed sadness at the “tragic accident.”
No further details were immediately available.
Monorail falls off track, 7 injured
ROME — RAI state TV says seven people have been injured when a section of overhead monorail at an Italian amusement park crashed to the ground.
None of the injured, including two children, suffered critical injuries.
The accident occurred Sunday at Movieland, one of several attractions at Canevaworld amusement park in Lazise, a town on the shores of Lake Garda.
Police were investigating the cause.
After the accident, a stretch of twisted rail, with rail cars tipped to the side, lay on the ground.
Parade occurs amid racism objections
BRUSSELS — A Belgian street festival featuring a character called “Savage” played by a white person in blackface makeup has gone ahead amid objections from anti-racism activists.
The character moved through the streets of the town of Ath, southwest of Brussels, on Sunday, chained and wielding a wooden stick, as part of a parade of floats and giant effigies with biblical and historical connotations.
Anti-racism group Brussels Panthers has written to the United Nations cultural agency, UNESCO, urging it to remove the festival from its intangible cultural heritage list if the character is not removed.
Laurent Dubuisson, managing director of the town’s tourism office, said, “We understand what they’re saying, that the blackface character is racist and instills fear of black people. This is not our view.”
2 divers found dead in underwater cave
ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say two foreign nationals have been found dead in an underwater cave off the island of Karpathos, in southeast Greece.
The two men, aged 65 and 30, had dived to a depth of 150 feet inside the cave Saturday. A third diver who went inside the cave turned back due to a lack of air and broke surface, without finding his companions. He then alerted the authorities.
Divers from the Greek coast guard’s Underwater Missions Team found the bodies Sunday afternoon and are in the process of retrieving them, the coast guard said.
No further details have been released about the victims or the kind of equipment they used.