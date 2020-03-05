Brawl erupts in Turkey’s parliament over involvement in northwest Syria
ANKARA, Turkey — A fight broke out in the Turkish parliament between lawmakers from opposing parties Wednesday during a tense discussion about Turkey’s military involvement in northwest Syria.
Video images showed dozens of legislators from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party and from the main opposition party pushing each other. In the video, some are seen throwing punches while others try to pull the brawling legislators apart.
Some lawmakers fell to the ground during the fray, Turkey’s Haberturk television reported.
Fighting is a frequent occurrence in Turkey’s parliament. The clash on Wednesday started when Engin Ozkoc, of the opposition Republican People’s Party, took the rostrum. During a news conference shortly before, Ozkoc called Erdogan “dishonorable, ignoble, low and treacherous.”
He also accused the president of sending the children of Turkey’s people to fight while Erdogan’s own offspring allegedly avoided long-term military service.
During a speech to members of his party, Erdogan himself had accused the opposition earlier of being “dishonorable, ignoble, low and treacherous” for questioning Turkey’s military involvement in Syria’s northwest Idlib province.
Tensions are running high following the deaths of more than 50 Turkish soldiers in Idlib in the past month, including 33 who were killed in an attack on Thursday.
Turkey sent thousands of troops to Syria to help prevent a Russia-backed Syrian government offensive to retake Idlib province and to support Syrian opposition fighters holed up there.
Doctors: Nepal leader’s kidney transplant successful
KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal’s prime minister had a successful kidney transplant on Wednesday and is in stable condition, doctors said.
Khadga Prasad Oli’s new kidney is already functioning and he is recovering at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, said Prem Krishna Khadga, a doctor at the hospital.
It was not clear how long Oli, 69, would remain in the hospital. Other details of his condition and the operation were not made public.Doctors said the donor, who is Oli’s relative, is also in stable condition and is recovering well.
The popular Communist prime minister has long suffered from kidney illness and has made several trips to India and Thailand for treatment. He underwent an earlier kidney transplant in 2007 in New Delhi.
Oli became prime minister in 2018 after a Communist alliance swept parliamentary elections. He was also prime minister in 2015 and has been elected to parliament four times.
Johnson stands by colleague as bullying claims mountLONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to the defense of his interior minister on Wednesday, after several civil servants accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of bullying.
“The home secretary is doing an outstanding job,” Johnson told lawmakers during the prime minister’s weekly House of Commons question period, with Patel seated prominently beside him. “I’m sticking by her.”
Patel has been accused of fostering an environment of fear by the former top civil servant in her department, Philip Rutnam. He quit on Saturday, accusing Patel of bullying and unreasonable behavior towards staff. Rutnam also announced he is suing the Home Office for allegedly forcing him out of his job.Since then, U.K. media have reported that staff in two other departments formerly headed by Patel — the Department for International Development and the Department of Work and Pensions — had also complained of abusive behavior.
The BBC said one official at the work and pensions department received a payout of $32,000 at today’s prices from the government after accusing Patel of bullying in 2015. II said other officials accused Patel of humiliating staff members while she was international development secretary in 2016-2017.
A spokesman for Patel said she “categorically denies all of these allegations.”
Patel, a hardliner on crime and immigration, was among ministers who held onto their jobs when Johnson shook up his Cabinet on Feb. 13 following his sweeping election victory in December.
She was fired as International Development Secretary by Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, for holding unauthorized meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials during a private trip to the country.
Opposition lawmakers said Rutnam’s resignation laid bare failings in Johnson’s government. Johnson’s top aide, Dominic Cummings, has also been accused of heavy-handed treatment of government advisers.
The government has launched an internal investigation into the allegations against Patel. Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that was not good enough and called for an independent probe led by a lawyer.
“A government cannot be judge and jury over its own conduct,” he said.
Philippine police chief, 7 others injured in chopper crashSAN PEDRO, Philippines — A helicopter carrying the Philippine national police chief, two other generals and five other people crashed today, injuring those on board, officials said.
Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, his companions and the flight crew were taken to a hospital, officials said. The crash happened in San Pedro city in Laguna province south of Manila after the group met with local police officials.
Regional spokeswoman Lt. Col. Chit Gaoiran told DZMM radio network that the chopper took off in a dusty police compound then hit a power cable and crashed on a dirt road near houses.Gamboa temporarily took over the national police force in October after his predecessor retired early after being linked to illegal drugs.
The 200,000-strong police force has enforced President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown that has left thousands of mostly petty drug suspects dead in a bloody campaign that has alarmed Western governments and human rights groups since he took office in mid-2016.
Duterte formally designated Gamboa as the chief of police force last month.
