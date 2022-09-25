Dubuque City Council OKs plans for Millwork hotel
Dubuque City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve assigning a development agreement tied to the Novelty Iron Works Building, 333 E. 10th St., to Hotel Dubuque LLC, and scheduling a public hearing for the approval of an amendment to that agreement that would provide about $4.2 million in financial incentives to the company.
Hotel Dubuque LLC is planning to develop a new hotel in an unused portion of the Novelty Iron Works building, with intentions of investing $25 million in the structure. Under the proposed amendment to the development agreement, the company would utilize nine years of remaining tax increment financing rebates currently tied to the building, along with adding an additional 10 years of rebates for the hotel development, amounting to $4,159,329 in incentives.
Dyersville OKs incentives for Field of Dreams hotel
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members on Tuesday approved up to $5.31 million in tax-increment rebates on three separate projects, including for a boutique hotel at the Field of Dreams.
The council members in attendance unanimously approved development agreements for the 104-room boutique hotel, the expansion and relocation of manufacturer Ancient Brands Milling and the new building that houses Woodland Eye Clinic. Council Member Jenni Ostwinkle Silva was not present.
“We’ve got a great council made up of forward-thinking people,” said Mayor Jeff Jacque after the meeting. “(The hotel) will provide ample employment opportunities, along with Ancient Brands. And Woodland Eye Clinic provides a great service to our community. We’re happy to have them all here.”
The agreement between the city and This is Heaven LLC — the Frank Thomas-led entity that purchased a controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams — calls for $3.2 million in tax-increment rebates for the boutique hotel over a 12-year period starting in 2025.
Commission tables rezoning request
The developers behind a proposed, 15-lot commercial project just south of Dubuque provided too little information to convince Dubuque County Zoning Commission members last week to rezone the 75-acre property.
The property is located at the intersection of North English Road and Walser Lane, just southeast of North Cascade Road and the exit from the Southwest Arterial. Developers seek to rezone it from rural residential to highway business.
One of the developers, Chris Miller, told the commission that he has found significant demand for the project, which would be the first of its kind since the completion of the Southwest Arterial.
Commission Member Ron Breitbach said the side roads seemed to be designed to accommodate commercial use.
But he said Miller had not provided enough information for him to be comfortable supporting the rezoning request last week, especially since the land has been used for agriculture.
Hinson co-sponsors pregnancy support bill
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, recently co-introduced a legislative package of supports, rules and incentives for pregnant women as alternatives to abortion.
The Providing for Life Act is Republicans’ first comprehensive policy proposal aimed at reducing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade’s right to abortion in June. The act includes an expansion of the child tax credit and WIC, the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children; ways to inform pregnant women of nonabortion resources; and changes to Social Security and child support.
Hinson co-introduced the act with U. S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., just days after U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R- S.C., proposed a bill that would limit abortion to the first 15 weeks of a pregnancy.
Hinson said her package was unrelated to Graham’s proposal.
Galena hospital plans expansion
GALENA, Ill. — The leaders of Galena’s hospital have unveiled a planned $34.5 million expansion to increase available services and create 26 new full-time jobs.
The project at Midwest Medical Center will add 42,546 square feet to the facility, bringing its total size to about 136,000 square feet. Additionally, about 35,000 square feet of existing space will be renovated.
The work will expand the hospital’s physical, occupational and speech therapy services, open a new multi-purpose gym and provide more space for the surgery department, family practice clinic, internal medicine, behavioral health, cardiac rehab department and infusion clinic.
Breitbach’s wins state honor
The owners of a Dubuque County restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association’s top honor this fall.
Mike and Cindy Breitbach, of Breitbach’s Country Dining in Balltown, have been selected by the association as the restaurateurs of the year. They will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association’s 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
“Honestly, this is an overdue award for the Breitbachs,” said Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the state association. “They have obviously been setting a high standard for what hospitality in the state of Iowa looks like for decades, and we’re so excited to be able to honor them this year.”
Breitbach’s celebrates its title as the state’s oldest food and drink establishment, having opened in 1852. The Breitbach family has owned the business since 1862, and Mike and Cindy assumed ownership of the restaurant in 1986, after working with Mike’s parents and brother.
District mulls middle schools
Community members on Thursday got a look at the current state of the Dubuque Community School District’s middle schools, as well as a chance to provide feedback as the district works to determine the facilities’ future.
The district held a meeting to provide an update on the planning process for consolidating the district’s middle schools from three to two by no later than fall 2026, a goal approved by school board members in April. Board members in June approved working with Waterloo, Iowa, firm Invision Architecture to lead the study and planning process for the consolidation, which will focus on creating feeder schools to the district’s two high schools.
At Thursday’s meeting, Superintendent Amy Hawkins said Invision staff have spent the past four months working with a community task force comprised of teachers, administrators and community members, in addition to meeting with focus groups of parents, students, teachers and district leaders. “This is the first of many community meetings that we’re going to have,” she said.
