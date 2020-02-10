Authorities: Man in Florida drove into GOP voter-registration tent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in Florida is under arrest after he deliberately drove a van into a tent where voters were being registered by local Republicans, authorities in Jacksonville said Sunday.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said via social media that 27-year-old Gregory William Loel Timm has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years old or older, one count of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. The Republican party of Duval County said it had set up the tent on Saturday in order to register voters.
The county GOP said via Twitter that six volunteers for President Donald Trump’s campaign “were intentionally targeted while registering voters.”
Navy midshipman dies during physical readiness test
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Navy midshipman died Saturday while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy.
The academy identified the midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas. Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy’s semi-annual physical readiness test.
The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review.
Survey: Average gas price dips
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents per gallon to $2.53 over the past two weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday that gas prices responded to falling crude oil costs.
The price at the pump is 19 cents higher than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.54 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The lowest average is $2.04 in Baton Rouge, La.
The average price of diesel is $3, down a nickel.