Roman Forum find could be shrine to Romulus
ROME — Italian archaeologists unveiled to the press Friday an exciting new find from the Roman Forum, which they say could be the lost shrine dedicated some 2,600 years ago to Romulus, Rome’s legendary founder and first king.
Visually, the discovery first announced Tuesday is not very remarkable: Peering down in an excavated space beneath the Curia Julia, or ancient senate house, one sees something resembling a washtub that archaeologists say is a sarcophagus, or stone coffin. There’s also a cylindrical stone block, a chunky stub of what might have been an altar.
Archaeologist Patrizia Fortini says no one’s hypothesizing the sarcophagus actually ever contained the bones of Romulus who, with his twin Remus, established the city near the Tiber River around 753 B.C. and founded the kingdom of Rome. It likely dates to the 6th Century BC, some 200 years after Romulus’ time.
Flash flood kills 6 students on Indonesian school trip
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia — A flash flood hit hundreds of students and teachers who were hiking along a river on Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing at least six of the students, officials said. Five others were reported missing.
The group of 250 junior high students was conducting scouting activities in Sleman district of Yogyakarta province and wasn’t paying attention to weather conditions, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said.
Local military chief Lt. Col. Diantoro, who led the search and rescue operation, told TVOne that at least six bodies were found a short distance down the Sempor river from the site of the flood. He said a downpour burst the river’s banks, causing the flood.
He said 239 students were rescued, including 10 who were treated for injuries.
Germany indicts Iraqi man over death of Yazidi slave girl
BERLIN — An Iraqi man who allegedly left a 5-year-old Yazidi girl he and his wife kept as a slave in Iraq to die of thirst in the heat has been indicted on murder and terror charges, prosecutors said Friday.
His wife, a German convert to Islam, is already on trial over the case.
The man, identified only as Taha A.-J. in line with German privacy laws, faces charges of murder, membership of a foreign terrorist organization, genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and human trafficking, prosecutors said.
He allegedly joined the Islamic State group in 2013 and bought the girl and her mother as slaves in 2015. He and his wife, Jennifer W., allegedly left the girl chained outdoors at their home in Iraq as a punishment and she died of thirst.
Jennifer W. went on trial in Munich last April, charged with murder, a war crime and membership in a terrorist organization.
Those proceedings are currently scheduled to last until mid-May.