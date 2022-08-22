Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict against company in Georgia truck crash
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday.
Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week in the years-long civil case involving what the plaintiffs’ lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks, lawyer James Butler Jr. said Sunday.
Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in April 2014 in the rollover wreck of their 2002 Ford F-250. Their children Kim and Adam Hill were the plaintiffs in the wrongful death case.
First lady leaves COVID-19 isolation
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — First lady Jill Biden left COVID-19 isolation on Sunday after twice testing negative for the coronavirus and reunited with President Joe Biden at their Delaware beach home.
She had been isolating in South Carolina, where she tested positive for the virus as the couple wrapped up a vacation there last week. The president made a brief stop at the White House before going to Wilmington, Del. He arrived in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday night.
Hiker missing amid Utah flooding
SPRINGDALE, Utah — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest.
National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team were in the Virgin River area Sunday looking for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson.
They said Agnihotri was among several hikers who were swept off their feet Friday afternoon by rushing water in the popular Narrows area in the park, known for its spectacular red-rock cliffs and narrow canyons, in southern Utah near the Arizona border.
All of the hikers except Agnihotri were found on high ground and were stranded until water levels receded.
Kentucky fair’s ‘soft close’ linked to 9 arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement, authorities said.
Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Twitter that the fair began a “soft close” at about 10 p.m. Saturday to ensure the safety of attendees. Police said there were no reported injuries.
The initial investigation shows that a group of people “caused panic with noise-making devices, leading fair goers to believe shots” had been fired, police said Sunday in a news release. Investigators have found no physical evidence that a weapon was fired, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.
The fair resumed normal operations on Sunday, officials said.
