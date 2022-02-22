Iran returns COVID-19 vaccines made in U.S.
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has returned 820,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines donated by Poland because they were manufactured in the United States, state TV reported Monday.
TV quoted Mohammad Hashemi, an official in the country’s Health Ministry, as saying that Poland donated about a million doses of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine to Iran.
“But when the vaccines arrived in Iran, we found out that 820,000 doses of them which were imported from Poland were from the United States,” he said.
Hashemi said “after coordination with the Polish ambassador to Iran, it was decided that the vaccines would be returned.”
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, in 2020 rejected any possibility of American or British vaccines entering the country, calling them “forbidden.”
Iran now only imports Western vaccines that are not produced in the U.S. or Britain.
EU sanctions Myanmar officials
BRUSSELS — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on several top officials in Myanmar including government ministers, election officials and top military brass over ongoing human rights abuses in the country.
The bloc imposed asset freezes and travel bans on 22 people and slapped restrictive measures on four “entities,” including state-owned and private companies.
EU headquarters said in a statement that the bloc “is deeply concerned by the continuing escalation of violence in Myanmar and the evolution towards a protracted conflict with regional implications. Since the military coup, the situation has continuously and gravely deteriorated.”
Mount Etna spews ash across Sicily
ROME — Mount Etna has roared back to spectacular action after a few months of relative quiet, sending up a 7.5-mile high volcanic ash cloud over eastern Sicily.
The lava flow from Etna, one of Europe’s most active volcanoes, was centered around the crater on the mountain’s southeast slope, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology said Monday.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage on the inhabited towns ringing the slopes of the volcano, which is popular with hikers, skiers and other tourists.
By Monday afternoon, the lava flow from the crater had stopped, the institute said. But earlier in the day, while the volcanic cloud was pouring out of Etna, the institute issued a warning for aircraft in the area.
Fighter jet crashes in northwest Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — A fighter jet crashed onto a soccer pitch in a city in northwest Iran, the country’s state-run news agency reported Monday. The crash killed two pilots and a civilian.
IRNA said the F-5 fighter crashed onto the field in a residential area of Tabriz, a city of 1.6 million residents. Authorities are investigating the incident, the report said.
Gen. Reza Yousefi, commander of the air base in Tabriz, said the crashed jet had been used for training and suffered a technical problem on its final flight.
“Pilots could not reach the runway,” he said.
In an effort to avoid crashing into the residential area, the pilots guided the jet to the soccer pitch, he said.
A witness at the crash scene said that because the pitch was not long enough, the plane left the field and hit a school wall. No one was inside. Schools are closed amid Iran’s sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Israel tests new naval air defense system
JERUSALEM — Israel on Monday said it successfully tested a new naval air defense system, intercepting a series of threats in what officials called a key layer of protection against Iran and its proxies in the region.
The “C-Dome” system is a naval version of the Iron Dome, which has been used to shoot down rockets fired from the Gaza Strip for the past decade. The C-Dome is being installed on Israel’s latest-generation corvette warships, which protect Israel’s coastline and offshore natural gas assets in the Mediterranean.
The tests simulated a number of incoming threats, including rockets, cruise missiles and drones, the Defense Ministry said.