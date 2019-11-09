Father, daughter face kidnapping charges
LOS ANGELES — A father and a daughter kidnapped a woman from a Las Vegas suburb and brought her to his house in Southern California, holding her captive for a week, raping her and then leaving her for dead in the desert, authorities said Friday.
Stanley Alfred Lawton, 54, and Shaniya Nicole Poche-Lawton, 22, dumped the woman off near Edwards Air Force Base north of Los Angeles, where she was found by military personnel early Wednesday, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Capt. Eduardo Hernandez said at a news conference.
It’s not clear how long the woman in her 40s was in the desert or why she was released. She was left without food or water and was reportedly cold and suffering from exposure to the elements when she was found. She was treated at a hospital and released, Hernandez said.
While officials said Lawton and Poche-Lawton knew the victim, they didn’t provide a motive for the attack and said no ransom was demanded.
Missing university student found dead
ATLANTA — A missing Clark Atlanta University student has been found dead, authorities said Friday.
The body of Alexis Crawford, 21, was found at a park in DeKalb County, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said at a news conference.
Investigators are securing arrest warrants for Crawford’s friend and roommate, 21-year-old Jordyn Jones, and Jones’ boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley, Sheilds said. One of the suspects led investigators to where Crawford’s body was found, she told reporters.
Shields said a motive has not been clearly established but she noted that Crawford filed a police report on Oct. 27 describing “unwanted kissing and touching” by Brantley.
Crawford last spoke to her family on Oct. 30. She was reported missing Nov. 1.
Police: Teens planned school attack
Three middle-school students have been charged with plotting to kill multiple people at their upstate New York school with guns and explosives, authorities said Friday.
The Albion Middle School students were arrested Thursday after investigators determined a threat that started on an online gaming app was credible, Albion Police Chief Roland Nenni said by phone.
The students, all under 16 years old, are charged as juveniles with conspiracy to commit multiple murders, he said. Their names and ages weren’t released.
“They had a date set,” Nenni said. “The plan was to use explosives, incendiary devices and firearms to kill and injure students and staff in the Albion Middle School.”
He said officers recovered electronics and some legally possessed firearms during an investigation that was initiated after a student-on-student threat in the online gaming app Discord, on Monday.
Nenni did not disclose where police searched or where the weapons were located.