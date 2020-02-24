U.N. study: 33% face hunger in Venezuela
CARACAS, Venezuela — One of every three people in Venezuela is struggling to put enough food on the table to meet minimum nutrition requirements as the nation’s severe economic contraction and political upheaval persists, according to a study published Sunday by the U.N. World Food Program.
A nationwide survey based on data from 8,375 questionnaires reveals a startling picture of the large number of Venezuelans surviving off a diet consisting largely of tubers and beans as hyperinflation renders many salaries worthless.
About 9.3 million people – roughly one-third of the population — are moderately or severely food insecure, said the World Food Program’s study, which was conducted at the invitation of the Venezuelan government. Food insecurity is defined as an individual being unable to meet basic dietary needs.
Protester shot dead in central Baghdad
BAGHDAD — One protester was shot dead and at least six wounded in renewed violence between anti-government demonstrators and security forces in central Baghdad on Sunday, Iraqi officials said.
Separately, Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi received a call from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who congratulated him on his nomination and emphasized joint coordination between Iraq and the U.S. as relations between the two countries soured after a Washington-directed attack Jan. 3 near Baghdad airport killed top Iranian general Qassem Solimani.
Hamburg projections: Social Democrats win
BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats won the most votes in the Hamburg state election Sunday, according to projections, followed by the environmentalist Green party in a vote that was overshadowed by a racist massacre and political turmoil in Germany.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats appeared to lose badly, receiving the weakest results in Hamburg, which is Germany’s second-biggest city and its own state, in the past seven decades.
According to projections, the Social Democrats received 38% of the vote, down from 45.6% in 2015, but still making them the winner.
Gas tank blast kills 4 in North Macedonia
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Four people, including three children, were killed and six other members of the same family were seriously injured when a gas tank for cooking exploded in their home Sunday in North Macedonia, authorities said.
Police said that the three children, an 8-year-old boy and girls ages 9 and 11, died instantly when the gas tank exploded in the living room of a family house in the village of Romanovce. Firefighters later extinguished the blaze.
A 58-year-old man died late Sunday at a Skopje clinic.