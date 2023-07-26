Electric Vehicles More Chargers

Thomas Miller, Western EV fleet sales manager for Mitsubishi Motors North America, demonstrates a fast-charger connection on a Mitsubichi i car Friday, March 16, 2012 in Central Point, Ore. The second-largest electric vehicle fast-charging network, Electrify America, with 800 direct-current fast-charging stations and more than 3,600 plugs nationwide, said Wednesday, July 26, 2023, it will work to add Tesla's connector to existing and future chargers by 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Barnard, File)

 Associated Press

DETROIT — Seven major automakers say they're joining forces to build a North American electric vehicle charging network that would rival Tesla's and nearly double the number of fast-charging plugs in the U.S. and Canada.

General Motors, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes and Stellantis said Wednesday that they will share in a multibillion-dollar investment to build "high power" charging stations with 30,000 plugs in urban areas and along travel corridors.

