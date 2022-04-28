U.S. prosecutors indict Mexican Mafia leadership in California
ORANGE, Calif. — Federal prosecutors announced a sweeping racketeering case Wednesday aimed at dismantling the leadership of the Mexican Mafia that controlled street gangs in part of Southern California.
The indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court against three members of the group and 28 associates includes allegations of two murders, six attempted killings, extortion and drug trafficking in Orange County.
Prosecutors said the case would not eradicate the organization, which mainly operates from behind bars to call shots on crimes in prison and on the streets. But the prosecution would disrupt the leadership that arose when the longtime kingpin who for decades controlled gang activity in Orange County was convicted of racketeering in 2016.
“The message that this case sends is that if you rise to power in that vacuum, we will come for you,” U.S. Attorney Tracy Wilkison said. “No gang member is beyond our reach.”Twenty-one of those charged were already in custody and nine others were arrested in the past two days. One remained a fugitive.
The 106-page indictment charges members of the group with conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, committing violent crimes to aid racketeering, conspiring to traffic drugs, dealing methamphetamine and heroin, and firearms charges.
The Mexican Mafia, which was started in the 1950s at a juvenile jail and grew to an international criminal organization that controls smuggling, drug sales and extortion inside California’s penal system, is made up of leaders of different street gangs.
Leaders direct associates to collect “taxes” on drugs proceeds and order hits on enemies or people who betray them or violate their rules.
For decades, Peter Ojeda was the head of the Mexican Mafia in Orange County, calling shots from inside prison. After Ojeda’s racketeering conviction and subsequent 2018 death in prison, Johnny Martinez, Robert Aguirre, and Dennis Ortiz filled the leadership void, prosecutors said.
“The triumvirate of new leaders had expanded the Mexican Mafia’s control over the street gangs and Latino inmates in Orange County jails,” Wilkison said. “Those gang overseers stepped up punishment of those who violated their rules.”
3 slain in Mississippi hotel shooting; possible suspect dead
BILOXI, Miss. — A possible suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting that killed three people at a hotel on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast was found dead hours later after a standoff with police in a nearby city.
Adam Cooper, the Gulfport Police Department’s incoming chief, said that the man holed up at a Gulfport store after fleeing from a vehicle that had been carjacked. Gulfport is just west of Biloxi, where the hotel shooting occurred.
Cooper said police fired teargas about 20 to 30 minutes after arriving at the scene and trying to negotiate with the man. After getting no response, Cooper said, police entered the store to find the man dead.
“We’re unsure of the cause of death at this point,” Cooper told reporters.
Cooper said the carjacking victim in Gulfport was injured but he did not know whether that driver was hit by gunfire that was reported at the scene.
Gulfport and Biloxi police were working to determine whether the dead man is connected to the triple homicide Wednesday morning at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, Cooper said.
Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.
A witness at the hotel told WLOX-TV that the scene was chaotic, with people fleeing the area.
Fauci: U.S. in ‘a different moment’ but pandemic not over
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday the coronavirus is under better control in the United States. but the pandemic isn’t over — and the challenge is how to keep improving the situation.
“We are in a different moment of the pandemic,” said Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, in an interview with The Associated Press.
After a brutal winter surge, “we’ve now decelerated and transitioned into more of a controlled phase,” he said. “By no means does that mean the pandemic is over.”
His comments came a day after he said on the PBS “NewsHour” that the U.S. was “out of the pandemic phase” and also told The Washington Post that the country was finally “out of the full-blown explosive pandemic phase.”
Fauci’s remarks reflect how health authorities are wrestling with the next stage of the pandemic — how to keep COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations manageable and learn to live with what’s still a mutating and unpredictable virus.
Fauci said the U.S. appears to be out of what he called the “fulminant phase” of the pandemic, huge variant surges that at their worst sparked hundreds of thousands of infections daily, along with tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths.
COVID-19 cases are at a lower point than they’ve been in months and two-thirds of the U.S. population is vaccinated. Nearly half of those who need a booster dose have gotten the extra shot, and effective treatments are available.
“We are much, much better off than we were a year ago,” he said.
Still, there have been lulls before, and while cases are low, they are increasing in many parts of the country. Vaccination rates worldwide are far lower, especially in developing countries.
To keep improving, Fauci ticked off a to-do list: Get more people fully vaccinated; develop even better vaccines; figure out the best booster strategy to counter variants; and make sure people can access treatment as soon as they need it.
“We can’t take our foot off the pedal,” Fauci said. “There’s a lot of viral dynamics throughout the world and we still may get another variant which could lead to another potential surge.”