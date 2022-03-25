Fight between teens sparks mall shooting
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A fight between armed teens sparked a shooting at a suburban Phoenix outlet mall, leaving a 4-year-old boy and three others wounded, officials said Thursday.
The boy was still hospitalized in critical condition a day after Wednesday’s shooting, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police from the city of Glendale said.
The other three injured people, including the boy’s 27-year-old mother and the teenagers who opened fire, were in stable condition after also suffering gunshot wounds.
The shooting sent hundreds of shoppers fleeing Wednesday afternoon from Tanger Outlets. It started after a 17-year-old boy shopping with the child and his mother encountered another boy, 15, Glendale police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said. Both teens knew each other.
Ngalula says they got into an altercation in a central walkway area. The older teen, “the primary aggressor,” pulled out a handgun and started firing and the other boy, who also had a handgun, returned fire, Ngalula said.
Texas sued again over voting regulations
AUSTIN, Texas — The Biden administration on Thursday filed a third lawsuit over voting rights in Texas, keeping America’s biggest red state at the center of a fight over new election laws passed last year by Republican led state legislatures.
The newest challenge by the Justice Department, which seeks to undo newly drawn county precincts in the tourist hub of Galveston, is the first under Biden to take aim at local voting changes in Texas. But the claims — that Black and Hispanic voters will be disenfranchised — are the same.
Pedestrian shot by officer had 4 wounds
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Black pedestrian fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy earlier this year was hit four times during the altercation in a busy North Carolina street, according to an autopsy released Thursday.
The autopsy released by North Carolina’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that 37-year-old Jason Walker had wounds to his head, chest, back and thigh in the Jan. 8 shooting in Fayetteville.
Two witnesses recorded on police body camera video, including one who identified himself as Walker’s father, told officers that Walker, who was on foot, jumped onto the hood of the vehicle driven by the off-duty deputy. Walker’s father also told officers that his son ripped off one of the truck’s windshield wipers. The videos do not show the shooting or what led up to it.
Kidnapping suspect says he had death wish
A man who pleaded guilty in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified Thursday that he joined the conspiracy hoping he would be killed in a shootout with police.
“I no longer wanted to live,” Kaleb Franks told jurors, minutes after settling into the witness chair in federal court in Grand Rapids, Mich. “A large portion of my family had died. I was struggling financially. Just wasn’t happy.”
Franks, 27, figured kidnapping someone as prominent as Whitmer was very risky: “In my opinion, you would be bound to die.”
Franks and another man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty to the scheme and are testifying against four former allies.
Attorneys: Official did not alter Arbery probe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Attorneys for a former Georgia prosecutor charged with misconduct in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing say she never tried to discourage police from making arrests in his shooting.
Defense lawyers for Jackie Johnson, who served as district attorney for coastal Glynn County when Arbery was killed there two years ago, filed a legal motion Wednesday asking a judge to dismiss a misdemeanor charge that she hindered police investigating the death.
An investigation requested by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr led to Johnson’s indictment last fall on charges that she illegally used her office to protect the White men who chased and killed Arbery.
Alex Jones again fails to show at court
Citing health problems, Alex Jones defied a Connecticut judge’s order to show up for a deposition Thursday in a case brought by relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting who sued the Infowars host for calling the massacre a hoax.
It was the second straight day Jones did not appear for the scheduled deposition in Austin, Texas, where Jones and Infowars are based.
Jones said he didn’t appear on the advice of doctors and was home tending to his health. He said that he was under stress and his cardiovascular system was affected by a bout with COVID-19 last year.