Democratic super PAC vows court fight over Trump ads
WASHINGTON — A leading Democratic super PAC has promised it will tangle in court with President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to keep airing television ads the president is trying to keep off the airwaves.
Priorities USA Action chief Guy Cecil said Thursday that his group will intervene as a defendant in a lawsuit that Trump’s campaign filed in Wisconsin state court to block a local NBC affiliate from airing one of the super PAC’s ads that blasts the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit, filed against WJFW-TV, an NBC affiliate in northern Wisconsin, sets up a battle between Trump’s financially flush reelection campaign and one of the biggest spending groups in Democratic politics.
The ad in question pieces together audio clips of the president downplaying the threat posed by the COVID-19 virus, while a chart on the screen gradually begins to shoot upward as cases of the virus rose across the nation.
“The coronavirus ... this is their new hoax,” Trump is heard in the ad’s opening, with two clips that are different recordings.
Tribes press judge to halt Keystone XL
BILLINGS, Mont. — Native American tribes and environmental groups pressured a federal judge on Thursday to shut down work on the disputed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to Nebraska, citing fears that workers could spread the coronavirus and construction could damage land.
The first U.S. segment of the 1,200-mile pipeline was installed by TC Energy this week across the Canada border in northern Montana. The fight stretches back more than a decade after it became a lightning rod in the debate over climate change.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris did not immediately rule following an almost four-hour hearing.