3 dead after 2 small planes collide near Denver
LONGMONT, Colo. — Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities said.
The two occupants of one of the planes were found dead in the wreckage and the body of the person aboard the second plane was found in that aircraft’s wreckage at a separate location, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The collision happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement posted on Twitter that it was investigating a collision between a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos aircraft near Longmont, about 30 miles north of Denver.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.
“Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was discharged from an Arkansas hospital — cancer free,” said Sanders spokesperson Judd Deere. “She will spend the remaining portion of her recovery at home.”
Deere told The Associated Press that Sanders, 40, plans to resume campaigning “soon,” but it was not known precisely when she would return.
LOS ANGELES — Seventeen cats were killed at a Los Angeles pet hotel and a firefighter was injured early Saturday when a blaze ripped through a strip mall where the facility is located, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
There were no civilian injuries and the cause of the blaze was not known. The injured firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive.
NEW YORK — Yeshiva University has abruptly suspended student club activity in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this week that ordered the school to recognize — for now — an LGBTQ student group.
In an email to students, university officials on Friday said that it “hold off on all undergraduate club activities while it immediately takes steps to follow the roadmap provided by the U.S. Supreme Court to protect YU’s religious freedom.”
On Wednesday, the high court cleared the way for the LGBTQ group, YU Pride Alliance, to gain official recognition from the Jewish university in New York.
