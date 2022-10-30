Political leader, owner of lottery company fatally shot in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Eric Jean Baptiste, a former presidential candidate and leader of a political party in Haiti, has been shot to death, a party official said Saturday. The killing stunned many in a nation already in crisis.

The Associated Press

