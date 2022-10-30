Political leader, owner of lottery company fatally shot in Haiti
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Eric Jean Baptiste, a former presidential candidate and leader of a political party in Haiti, has been shot to death, a party official said Saturday. The killing stunned many in a nation already in crisis.
Baptiste was killed Friday in the community of Laboule in the capital of Port-au-Prince along with his bodyguard, according to Ricardo Nordain, spokesman for his Rally of Progressive National Democrats ,which was founded in 1979 by former President Leslie Manigat.
Baptiste also owned one of the biggest lottery companies in Haiti, “Pere Eternel.”
No one has been arrested.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he and others were revolted by the killing.
“The horrific assassination of the political leader Eric Jean Baptiste and his bodyguard has once again plunged the Haitian nation into turmoil. We strongly condemn this heinous crime against this patriot, this moderate politician committed to change,” he tweeted.
Cuban media: Boat crash kills 5
HAVANA — A boat off northern Cuba traveling toward the United States sank Saturday after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship, and at least five people died, Cuban state media reported Saturday.
The craft reportedly flipped over after the crash near Bahía Honda, about two hours from the capital of Havana.
Among the five known dead were a minor and three women, while about two dozen people were rescued, the Cubadebate report said.
Further details were not released.
Israel: Palestinian militant kills 1
JERUSALEM — A Palestinian militant fired at the entrance to an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank Saturday evening, killing an Israeli man and wounding several civilians before a security guard shot him dead, the Israeli military said.
Soldiers were conducting additional searches around the Kiryat Arba settlement near the Palestinian city of Hebron in the southern West Bank.
Bloodshed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem has persisted for weeks, making 2022 the deadliest there since 2015.
Magen David Adom, of Israel’s emergency service, initially reported four people were wounded, including an Israeli man who was in serious condition. Later, a hospital in Jerusalem said the 50-year-old man had died.
The wounded included a Palestinian man who will be transferred to the Palestinian Authority, which controls parts of the West Bank, for treatment, it said.
All other injured were taken to the hospital, and officials said that injuries varied from severe to moderate.
Swiss company claims train record
GENEVA — A Swiss railway company claimed the record for the world’s longest passenger train Saturday with a trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps.
The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.2-mile-long train composed of 100 coaches along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen.
The route was designated a UNESCO World Heritage in 2008 and leads through 22 tunnels, some of which spiral through mountains, and across 48 bridges, including the curved Landwasser Viaduct.
Hong Kong reports record meth bust
HONG KONG — Hong Kong customs seized 1.8 metric tons (2 tons) of liquid methamphetamine in the city’s biggest-ever meth bust, authorities said Saturday.
The drugs, which were seized Oct. 23, had been concealed in bottles labeled as coconut water in a cargo shipment that arrived in Hong Kong by sea, according to a government statement. The haul is estimated to be worth 1.1 billion Hong Kong dollars ($140 million).
At least 9 dead in Baghdad blast
BAGHDAD — A gas tanker exploded near a soccer field in northeastern Baghdad on Saturday, killing at least nine people and wounding 10 others, according to security officials.
Shrapnel from the tanker tore into residential buildings and into the soccer pitch.
Security officials said it was unclear whether the explosion was a technical failure or targeted attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.