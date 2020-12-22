News in your town

Vatican: OK to get virus vaccines using abortion cell lines

National news in brief

Barr undercuts Trump on election and Hunter Biden inquiries

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says 'nothing to worry about'

U.S. deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted

Poll: Virus-weary Americans less festive this year

House passes $900 billion COVID relief, catchall measure

Cut off: Britain hit with travel bans over new virus strain

Other deaths