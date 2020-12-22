LOS ANGELES — Country singer K.T. Oslin, who hit it big with the 1987 hit “80’s Ladies” and won three Grammy awards, has died. She was 78.
Oslin’s friend Robert K. Oermann said she died in suburban Nashville, Tenn., on Monday morning. He learned of Oslin’s death from her aunt.
The actual cause of death has not been released.
Oermann said Oslin had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease and lived in an assisted-living facility since 2016. She had triple bypass surgery in 1995. He said Oslin tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
CHICAGO — Michael “Moose” Cusack, a Chicago-area man who helped inspire the Special Olympics movement and who won multiple medals at the athletic event over years, has died. He was 64.
The Chicago Tribune reported Monday that Cusack, who had Down syndrome, died at Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, just south of Chicago, on Dec. 17 of natural causes associated with Alzheimer’s.
When he was 10, Cusack joined a Chicago Park District program for children with disabilities, where he met a young physical education teacher, Anne Burke, who is now the chief justice on the Illinois Supreme Court.
Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Burke laid the groundwork for the first Special Olympics at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 1968, at which Cusack won his first gold medal in the 25-yard freestyle swim.
Burke credits Cusack for her idea about creating a citywide track meet for children with special needs that morphed into the Special Olympics.
“He was the impetus,” Burke said. “He was the reason why we had the first Special Olympics.”
The Special Olympics has since branched out to over 170 countries and millions of athletes. It has also become a human rights movement for a segment of society that often was shoved to the background.
The organization’s 50th anniversary was celebrated in Chicago in 2018.
Connie McIntosh, one of Cusack’s four sisters, described her brother as kind, gentle and polite, as well as good-humored. One of his favorite movies was “The Wizard of Oz” and he was a big Elvis Presley fan.
“He lived fully, and he was joyful,” she told the newspaper. “He was loving and he embraced being loved. He made us better people.”
Cusack continued to compete into his 50s, when a stroke led to him losing mobility in his left arm. Though swimming was his passion, he played multiple sports, including basketball, bowling, floor hockey and golf.
One of Cusack’s former coaches credited not just Cusack, but his family for advocating for kids with special needs. When he was a small child, Cusack’s parents, John and Esther Cusack, helped set up a special-needs school with other parents when they couldn’t find other options.
“That whole family made an impact on the world,” said Gerry Henaghan, one of Michael Cusack’s former coaches.
Cusack’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A leading U.S. scholar on East Asia whose biography of Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping won acclaim and awards has died. Ezra F. Vogel was 90.
Vogel died Sunday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, from complications after surgery, said his son, Steven Vogel.
A longtime professor at Harvard, Vogel’s “Deng Xiaoping and the Transformation of China,” published in 2011, won the 2012 Lionel Gelber Prize and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award for Biography, among other honors.
China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday called Vogel “an old friend of the Chinese people.”
“Professor Ezra Vogel has made unremitting efforts to promote communication and exchanges between China and the United States and enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples. We will always remember his contributions to the development of China-US relations,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.
A son of Jewish immigrants, Vogel grew up in Delaware, Ohio, and graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1950. After two years of Army service, he studied sociology at Harvard, earning a doctorate there. He taught briefly at Yale University before returning to Harvard to study Chinese language and history, and served as a professor from 1967 until his retirement from teaching in 2000.
At Harvard, Vogel directed the East Asian Research Center, chaired the Council for East Asian Studies and co-founded the Program on U.S.-Japan Relations at the Center for International Affairs.
Fluent in Japanese and Chinese, he visited East Asia every year since 1958, interviewing refugees in Hong Kong who had escaped the Guangzhou region for his first book on China. The Japanese edition of his 1979 book, “Japan as Number One: Lessons for America,” was a bestseller in that country.
He received the Japan Foundation Prize in 1996 and the Japan Society Prize in 1998. Last year, at 89, he published “China and Japan: Facing History,” which examined the two nations’ political and cultural ties over 1,500 years.
Vogel is survived by his wife of 41 years, Charlotte Ikels; son David Vogel of Cambridge; son Steven Vogel of Berkeley, California; daughter Eve Vogel of Amherst, Massachusetts; a sister, Fay Bussgang, of Dedham, Massachusetts; and five grandchildren.