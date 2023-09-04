Election 2024 Scott Race

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

 Associated Press

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — Tim Scott seldom specifically brings up race in Iowa. Nor does the Republican presidential candidate have to.

He is often the only Black person at his campaign events in the state. The South Carolina senator introduces himself as the product of early-life mentors who taught him not to be bitter.

